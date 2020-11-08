Clowney a No-Go Against Chicago

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney against the Chicago Bears on Sunday – and possibly longer.

Clowney was unable to practice all week because of a knee injury and on gameday was named one of the Titans’ six inactives. It will be the first time this season he was unavailable. According to an NFL.com report Saturday, the issue is with Clowney’s meniscus and could require surgery, which would sideline him for several weeks.

The fact that he is unavailable combined with Wednesday release of Vic Beasley means the Titans will turn to some new faces in an attempt to get to the quarterback this week. Second-year outside linebacker Derick Roberson will make his season debut after having dealt with his share of injury issues to this point. Wyatt Ray, a gameday addition from the practice squad, will make his NFL debut.

The Titans enter the game with seven sacks, tied with Las Vegas for second fewest in the league. Only Jacksonville, with six, has fewer.

“There will be a lot of guys that get opportunities on Sunday and we'll all benefit from watching them and seeing how it goes,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “Some guys will take advantage. Some guys may or may not. That's the nature of this business.

“We ask everybody to be prepared, to be ready to play in a football game and if you get the opportunity, to make the best of it.”

The knee injury limited Clowney to one day of practice before last week's game at Cincinnati. He ultimately played in that one but did not record a tackle/

Through the first seven games, Clowney has been on the field for 75.5 percent of the defense's snaps. That is more than anyone among the front seven except for fellow outside linebacker Harold Landry (94.5 percent).

Clowney has made just 15 tackles and is on pace to finish with fewer than 40 for the second straight season (he had 31 in 13 games for Seattle last season). He does have eight quarterback pressures, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble but has yet to record a sack.

The complete list of Titans’ inactives for Sunday’s game against the Bears: OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DE Matt Dickerson, WR Adam Humphries, CB Kareem Orr, TE Geoff Swaim and T Isaiah Wilson.