Rookie Safety Claimed Off Waivers

Brady Breeze, the last of the Tennessee Titans’ eight selections in this year’s draft, has a new team.

The Detroit Lions claimed the rookie safety out of Oregon on Monday. The Titans waived Breeze on Saturday when three others, including fellow sixth-round selection Racey McMath, returned to the active roster from injured reserve.

Detroit, at 1-11-1, has the NFL’s worst record and is first in the waiver order.

Breeze spent the first six weeks of the regular season on injured reserve and finally made his NFL debut on Oct. 24 against Kansas City. He ultimately appeared in five games exclusively as a contributor on special teams. He was not credited with any tackles.

His departure adds to what has been a relatively minimal contribution from this year’s draft class. The eight players have combined for 49 games played, 47.1 percent of the total they could have played. Defensive back Elijah Molden is the only one who has appeared in all 13 contests.

First-round pick Caleb Farley, third-round choice Monty Rice and fourth-round selection Rashad Weaver are all on injured reserve with season-ending injuries.

Second-round pick Dillon Radunz has been a healthy scratch in five games and has seen only limited playing time on offense. Dez Fitzpatrick, another fourth-round pick, has spent most of the season on the practice squad and has appeared in three games.

Radunz and Fitzpatrick were among the seven Titans inactives for Sunday’s 20-0 victory over Jacksonville.

Breeze is the second player in a month claimed by Detroit after Tennessee released him. The Lions added wide receiver Josh Reynolds on Nov. 10, and in four games he has caught 10 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown.