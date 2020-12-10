NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Rookie Cornerback Removed From COVID Reserve List

Seventh-round pick Chris Jackson has been one of the most productive members of the Titans' 2020 draft class.
Rookie cornerback Chris Jackson was returned to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster Thursday following a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jackson, a seventh-round draft pick out of Marshall, was placed on the list Nov. 28. He missed the last two games.

With his return, there is no one from the franchise’s active roster unavailable due to the coronavirus. The only one currently on the COVID-19 reserve list is practice squad punter Trevor Daniel, who was added Tuesday.

Jackson has been one of the more productive players from the Titans’ 2020 draft class.

With eight games played, he is tied with fifth-round pick Larrell Murchison, a defensive lineman, for the most among this year’s draft picks.

Jackson has made three starts and has been credited with 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. He also has made three special teams tackles. He has done all of that despite a hamstring injury that plagued him early in the season.

By comparison, first-round pick Isaiah Wilson has appeared in one game, recently served a brief suspension and currently is off the active roster to deal with personal issues. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, the second-round pick, has missed the last six games because of a knee injury. Third-round pick Darrynton Evans has played just two games because of a recurring hamstring issue.

“We’ll have to evaluate (Jackson) today,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He’s continuing to improve and trying to get better and playing multiple spots for us, helping us in the kicking game.

“He’s cleared and we’ll have to get him out there to see kind of how he looks and how he feels.”

