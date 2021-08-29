Another Starter Added to Reserve-COVID List

Center Ben Jones becomes the latest addition more than a week into the Titans' current coronavirus outbreak.

NASHVILLE – Add another notable name to the Tennessee Titans’ Reserve-COVID 19 list.

Center Ben Jones became the latest player sidelined by issues related to the coronavirus when he was removed from the active roster on Sunday.

That brings to eight the number of players currently on that list, which matches the most in the eight days since the team began to experience a breakout when head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the virus. Tennessee has added at least one player to that list in six of the last seven days. Vrabel and two assistant coaches were unavailable for Saturday’s 27-24 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium because they are currently involved with the league’s COVID protocols.

Jones did not play in any of the three preseason games and missed time during training camp with injury issues.

A look at the players currently on the COVID list:

• Ryan Tannehill, quarterback

• Harold Landry, outside linebacker

• Ben Jones, center

• Geoff Swaim, tight end

• Jeremy McNichols, running back

• Racey McMath, wide receiver

• Nick Dzubnar, inside linebacker

• Justin March-Lillard, inside linebacker

Players are put the COVID list either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has the virus. League rules prohibit teams from revealing the reason behind a player’s inclusion.

Last year, the Titans experienced an outbreak during the season that caused two games to be postponed, forced the team to have its bye earlier than expected and then play its final 13 games without a break.

There are two weeks before the start of the 2021 regular season.

“I don’t think there is any guarantee that situations won’t arise in October or November [again],” Vrabel said Thursday. “I wish that we could guarantee that, but I don’t think anybody can. As far as a timing perspective, we do have time. Not that we have time to waste.”