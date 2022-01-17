'Big Week' for Henry; Plus Another Back Returning to Practice

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry might not be the only Tennessee Titans running back who returns from injured reserve this week.

Fullback Tory Carter was designated for return from injury Monday, which means he could be returned to the active roster for Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry was designated for return to practice on Jan. 5, and franchise officials and medical personnel could continue to evaluate him until the middle of next week. The expectation, though, is that he will be activated ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Titans conducted a low-impact practice Sunday and are scheduled to their regular game-week routine Tuesday.

“This will be a big week of practice for us to continue to get Derrick back out there and get him acclimated to run the football and seeing blocking schemes and seeing where guys are and seeing where the cuts are,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

Also Monday, running back Jordan Wilkins was removed from the Reserve—COVID-19 list and returned to the practice squad. He went on the COVID list last Tuesday, two days after he made his Titans debut as a gameday addition from the practice squad. He played exclusively on special teams in the 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans.

Carter was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 18 and missed the final four games of the regular season. The undrafted rookie out of LSU opened the season on the practice squad but has appeared in eight games. In the last of those appearances, Dec. 12 against Jacksonville, he was the choice over veteran Khari Blasingame, who was a healthy scratch.

Carter was added to the active roster on Oct. 30. In all, he has played nearly twice as many snaps on special teams (122) as he has on offense (64). He has not run the ball or caught a pass but has been credited with two tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

The return to practice designation means he can take part in workouts for three weeks but not count against the 53-man roster limit. He can be returned to the active roster anytime during those 21 days.