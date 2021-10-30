Rookie Fullback Added to Active Roster

NASHVILLE – Three times in the first seven weeks, Tory Carter was a gameday addition to the active roster.

This time, the the rookie fullback will get to stay. The Titans signed Carter to the active roster Saturday, one day after starting fullback Khari Blasingame was ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Additionally, defensive lineman Eli Ankou and running back Dontrell Hilliard were designated as standard elevations from the practice squad and will be available to play against the Colts. Both veterans were added to the practice squad earlier this week.

Carter, undrafted out of LSU, played a total of seven snaps on offense and 52 on special teams against the Colts (Week 3), the New York Jets (Week 4) and Buffalo (Week 6) as a standard elevation. He automatically reverted to the practice squad after each contest.

He has not carried the ball or caught a pass.

“I don’t think (Carter) minds contact,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “If you play fullback, you have to be willing to embrace contact. He is somewhat versatile whereas his ability on special teams, he tried to improve in that area.”

Blasingame, who has had the job since midway through 2019, beat out Carter for a spot on the active roster at the start of the season. Both were in uniform against the Jets and Bills.

Now, they are on equal footing as far as their roster status.

“(We) just felt like (Blasingame) could fill a few more roles based on where we were at health-wise at that point in time,” Vrabel said. “Let’s say backup protector or a third runner, backup fullback. That is where we went when we made that decision.”