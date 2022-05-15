Skip to main content
Another UT Defensive Back Added to Rookie Class

Cornerback Kenneth George earned a spot alongside sixth-round pick Theo Jackson with his performance during the recent rookie orientation.

NASHVILLE – Cornerback Kenneth George was one of seven players the Tennessee Titans invited to take part in this weekend’s rookie orientation.

It is clear that he made the most of that opportunity.

All Titans reporter John Glennon confirmed Sunday that the Titans have signed the former University of Tennessee cornerback. The deal means that George will continue with the team this offseason and into training camp in pursuit of a full-time NFL job.

Pro Football Network was first to report the move.

George (5-foot-11, 203 pounds) becomes the second member of the Titans’ current rookie group who was a part of the Volunteers’ secondary over the past several seasons. He joins Theo Jackson, a sixth-round pick and the next-to-last of Tennessee’s nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At 25, George is older than the average rookie. He started his college career at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College, where he played one season following a redshirt year. He then spent four years at UT, capped by his “super” senior season (2021).

He made just five tackles in eight games last season, when he battled injuries and struggled to fit into the scheme under a new coaching staff. From 2018-20, he appeared in 33 games with eight starts. His best statistical season was 2020, when he was credited with 25 tackles, six passes defensed and recovered a fumble.

Along with George, those on tryouts included a quarterback, three wide receivers, an outside linebacker and a long snapper. Coach Mike Vrabel talked on Friday about what it would take for a tryout player to remain with the team beyond the weekend.

“How much information can they absorb quickly?” Vrabel said. “How can they push through mistakes? A skillset that maybe we didn’t see on tape. Are they better than somebody we signed post-draft? … We’ll give them a full opportunity to compete.”

There were two cornerbacks among the 17 undrafted players the Titans signed this year, Trey Avery (Rutgers) and Tre Swilling (Georgia Tech).

It remains to be seen whether George took one of their spots or earned a place alongside them. What is clear is that he is not going anywhere.

