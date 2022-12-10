NFC Team Poaches Practice Squad QB

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith plans to move on from one former Tennessee Titans quarterback.

More importantly to his former team, he has brought in another.

The Falcons have signed Logan Woodside off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad, according to multiple reports Saturday afternoon. That leaves the Titans with just two players at that position, starter Ryan Tannehill and rookie Malik Willis, who was tabbed as the backup over Woodside at the start of the regular season.

Tennessee released Woodside on Aug. 30 as part of its final cuts before the start of the regular season. Franchise officials signed him to the practice squad the next day, and he is one of five players who have been on that unit all season – until now.

His departure comes as the Falcons reportedly plan to replace Marcus Mariota as their starter. Atlanta (5-8) has an open date this weekend and plans to turn over the offense to rookie Desmond Ridder in its next contest, Dec. 18 at New Orleans.

Woodside has not been with any other NFL team since the Titans signed him on April 9, 2019. He spent all of the 2019 season – Smith’s last as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator – on the practice squad and was Tannehill’s backup in 2020 and 2021.

A seventh-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018, he first was on Tennessee’s practice squad for nearly a month early in the 2018 season.

Atlanta becomes the third NFL franchise to employ Woodside.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 11 games for his career but has seen no meaningful playing time. He has logged 30 snaps on offense and one on special teams. He is 1-3 passing for seven yards, and that pass was on a fake punt.

Woodside was designated a standard elevation from the practice squad and served as backup for the two games Willis started earlier this season (at Houston and Kansas City). He did not get on the field in either.