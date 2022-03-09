Titans Stand Pat at Backup Quarterback

Logan Woodside has been No. 2 behind Ryan Tannehill for two seasons but has not seen any meaningful playing time.

Logan Woodside remains the biggest mystery on the Tennessee Titans’ roster.

Wednesday, franchise officials ensured that no other team would take a look at their backup quarterback for the past two seasons. Woodside agreed to a one-year deal for 2022, a week before the start of the NFL’s new contract year.

The 27-year-old was one of three Titans eligible to be exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs). The team needed only to offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum to prohibit him from negotiating with other teams. Terms of his new pact were not immediately available.

The others, defensive lineman Teair Tart and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, also agreed to new one-year contracts Wednesday.

Over the last two years, Woodside has earned or maintained the role as Ryan Tannehill’s primary backup despite competition from veterans Trevor Siemian, DeShone Kizer and Matt Barkley, 2020 seventh-round draft pick Cole McDonald and inexperienced veteran Kevin Hogan, who also is under contract for the coming campaign.

During that time, though, he has been on the field for just 30 snaps on offense, all in garbage time. He has attempted just three passes, and his lone completion was on a fake punt in 2020.

Woodside originally joined the Titans early in 2018 as a member of the practice squad. He was released less than a month later. The team brought him back in 2019, and he spent the entire regular season on the practice squad Tannehill and Marcus Mariota reversed roles seven weeks into that season.

Tannehill has started the last 43 regular-season games. It is the third longest active streak at his position following Tom Brady’s retirement and has kept Woodside almost exclusively on the sidelines.

Woodside entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2018 draft. The Bengals waived him at the start of that regular season, and Tennessee is the only team he has been with since.