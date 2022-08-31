Woodside Ready to do His Part on Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The names have not changed on the Tennessee Titans’ depth chart at quarterback. Just the order did.

Logan Woodside officially became the team’s No. 3 signal-caller Wednesday when he was signed to the practice squad. The move allows him to remain with Tennessee even as coaches continue to develop rookie Malik Willis, who started all three preseason games and showed the type of promise that franchise officials expected. Ryan Tannehill once again is the starter, the job he has had since Week 7 of the 2019 season.

“I love everybody in this building and it’s great to be back and to continue to develop and to be here,” Woodside said Wednesday. “I don’t know how much (things) will change. I will just try to continue to develop and get better each day and help Ryan and Malik the best way I can.”

The third-year veteran was one of 17 players (16 plus one international exemption) the Titans signed to their practice squad for the start of the 2022 NFL season. All 17 were in training camp with Tennessee and were among the players who were released Tuesday when the NFL roster limit dropped to 53.

Woodside spent the past two seasons as Tannehill’s backup but saw no meaningful game action outside of a fake punt in 2020 when he completed a pass for a first down to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He first was on Tennessee’s practice squad for a few weeks in 2018 and spent all of 2019 on the Practice Squad-Injured list.

As a member of the practice squad, he is eligible to be added to the gameday roster if needed.

“I think anybody in this building has to be ready to go in at any given moment,” Woodside said. “I’ll be ready to go if that happens.”

A rundown of the rest of the players on the Titans’ practice squad:

WIDE RECEIVERS (3)

Dez Fitzpatrick: The 2021 fourth-round draft pick starts a second straight season in this spot. He eventually appeared in four games and caught five passes as a rookie.

Mason Kinsey: He spent all of last season on the practice squad and appeared in one contest as a gameday elevation to the active roster.

Reggie Roberson: An undrafted rookie, he offers potential and depth on offense as well as in the return game.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (3)

Larrell Murchison: The 2020 fifth-round draft pick takes a step back after having appeared in 21 games over the past two seasons.

Sam Okuayinonu: An undrafted rookie out of Maryland is somewhat undersized (6-foot-1, 269 pounds) but is an active and aggressive player up front.

Jaydan Peevy: A undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, he is a big body (6-foot-5, 308 pounds) who occupies space and blockers. He will have time to develop behind a deep group of veterans.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (3)

Xavier Newman-Johnson (G/C): He is a swing guy for the interior positions who provides insurance in case Corey Levin, the swing guy on the active roster, is unavailable.

Jordan Roos (G): By the end of training camp, it was clear that he was No.3 among the guards. If Nate Davis’ injury issues continue, he could be in uniform on a Sunday soon.

Andrew Rupcich (T): An undrafted rookie out of Culver-Stockton (an NAIA program), he is a big body (6-foot-6, 318 pounds) who obviously showed some potential in camp.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (2)

Chris Jackson: A seventh-round pick in 2020, he started three games in each of the last two seasons and played in 23 overall, but recent draft picks and other acquisitions have pushed him down the depth chart.

Theo Jackson: The first of this year’s two sixth-round draft picks needs to make up for lost time to injury during training camp but likely will have a role at some point.

TIGHT ENDS (2)

David Wells: Added late in training camp, he got a minimum of experience (three games for Arizona in 2021) as a rookie and showed the Titans enough that they want to see more.

Thomas Odukoya (international exemption): An undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan, the native of Netherlands took part in training camp via the NFL’s International Pathway program.

RUNNING BACK (1)

Trenton Cannon: If he sees time on the active roster this season, it likely will be because he is needed on special teams or as a return man.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (1)

David Anenih: He showed consistent pass-rush and playmaking ability in the preseason and will be an easy promotion to the active roster if someone is injured.

INSIDE LINEBACKER (1)

Joe Jones: He is a proven special teams performer and will be considered weekly for a possible gameday addition to the active roster in that regard.