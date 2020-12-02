Long Snapper Brought Back on Practice Squad

Matt Orzech spent a month on the Tennessee Titans' active roster but did not play in a game.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – Matt Orzech still has not played his first game for the Tennessee Titans.

He remains their second choice as long snapper, though.

The Titans signed Orzech to the practice squad Wednesday, two days after he was released from the active roster. Franchise officials decided to stick with Matt Overton, who has filled that role for the past four contests. Overton had been a member of the practice squad since Oct. 12.

With this season’s expanded practice squads, Tennessee has tried to maintain depth among its specialists. The current 16-man unit now includes Orzech as well as kicker Sam Sloman and punter Trevor Daniel.

The Titans signed Orzech off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad on Nov. 5, two days after long-time snapper Beau Brinkley was released. The 25-year-old who played every game for Jacksonville last season, has been inactive for each of the last three contests.

The Jaguars cut him at the start of the current regular season, and he signed with the Dolphins, where Tennessee found him.

Orzech (6-foot-3, 246 pounds), out of Azusa Pacific, broke into the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens. Jacksonville claimed him off waivers at the start of the regular season and he spent the entire regular season with that franchise.

He spent six years in college, where he doubled as a blocking tight end but missed nearly two full seasons (2016-17) because of injuries. It was during his freshman season there that he learned to play as a long snapper.

Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Matthew Orzech (46) takes a break to pose for a picture on the sidelines during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field.
GM Report

Long Snapper Brought Back on Practice Squad

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

With Another Big Finish, Henry Will Run Away With Rushing Race

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle David Quessenberry (72) warms up before the game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

O-Line Coach Praises Quessenberry's Preparation, Performance, Perspective

Quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) warms up during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
News

Kizer Goes It Alone to Learn Titans' Offense

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) scores a touchdown against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Will Compton (53) and free safety Kevin Byard (31) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

Already in the Lineup, Compton Back on Active Roster

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks towards the field during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Vrabel Forges Fruitful Branch of Belichick Coaching Tree

Indianapolis Colts tight end Trey Burton (80) catches the ball over Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Short on Practice Time, Long Makes a Meaningful Return

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) celebrates his field goal with long snapper Matt Overton (47) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Settle on One Long Snapper

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

A.J. Brown's Uncommon Touchdown Trifecta