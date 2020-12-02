Long Snapper Brought Back on Practice Squad

Matt Orzech spent a month on the Tennessee Titans' active roster but did not play in a game.

NASHVILLE – Matt Orzech still has not played his first game for the Tennessee Titans.

He remains their second choice as long snapper, though.

The Titans signed Orzech to the practice squad Wednesday, two days after he was released from the active roster. Franchise officials decided to stick with Matt Overton, who has filled that role for the past four contests. Overton had been a member of the practice squad since Oct. 12.

With this season’s expanded practice squads, Tennessee has tried to maintain depth among its specialists. The current 16-man unit now includes Orzech as well as kicker Sam Sloman and punter Trevor Daniel.

The Titans signed Orzech off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad on Nov. 5, two days after long-time snapper Beau Brinkley was released. The 25-year-old who played every game for Jacksonville last season, has been inactive for each of the last three contests.

The Jaguars cut him at the start of the current regular season, and he signed with the Dolphins, where Tennessee found him.

Orzech (6-foot-3, 246 pounds), out of Azusa Pacific, broke into the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens. Jacksonville claimed him off waivers at the start of the regular season and he spent the entire regular season with that franchise.

He spent six years in college, where he doubled as a blocking tight end but missed nearly two full seasons (2016-17) because of injuries. It was during his freshman season there that he learned to play as a long snapper.