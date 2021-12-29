Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lewan Comes Back Quickly from COVID
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Taylor Lewan, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Cedric Ogbuehi

    Lewan Comes Back Quickly from COVID

    The Tennessee Titans left tackle was in quarantine for just five days before he was returned to the active roster Wednesday.
    Author:

    Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

    The Tennessee Titans left tackle was in quarantine for just five days before he was returned to the active roster Wednesday.

    NASHVILLE – There was some good news for the Tennessee Titans on the COVID front Wednesday. And it was on their offensive front, which has been hard-hit in recent days.

    Left tackle Taylor Lewan was removed from the Reserve—COVID-19 list and returned to the active roster. Lewan spent just five days in professional quarantine, and his return creates optimism that others among the eight who were removed from the active roster due to COVID-related issues could return in time for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

    In a related move, veteran tackle Cedric Ogbuehi was released from the practice squad just two days after he was added. Additionally, practice squad defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun was added to the Reserve—COVID-19 list, and wide receiver Caleb Scott was added to the practice squad.

    Read More

    It appears as if Lewan benefited from amended NFL protocols that were put into place Tuesday night. Players, wither vaccinated or not, now need to quarantine for just five days, provided their symptoms improve. The changes were made based on recent CDC recommendations.

    “Our duty as a team, as a medical staff [is] to make sure that it’s not just five days and roll you out there,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Every case that I’ve seen is different somehow. So, I think we owe it to the players … to make sure they’re physically capable of going out there and doing their job and not just saying, ‘Well, five days. Now go back out there.’”

    Lewan missed last Thursday’s 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers due to a back injury, but his primary backup, Kendall Lamm, was unavailable because he was moved to the COVID list hours before kickoff. Lewan was added to the COVID list on Friday.

    More than 90 NFL players tested positive on Monday. That day, the Titans added five players, including wide receiver Julio Jones and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, to their Reserve—COVID-19 list.

    “We’re very aware of what’s going on,” Vrabel said. “We appreciate everybody working together as a team, from our training staff, our medical staff, our players, coaches just to try to do what’s right for this football team.”

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) during player introductions before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Lewan Comes Back Quickly from COVID

    51 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) during the fourth quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fla.
    News

    Wednesday Injury Report: Long Gets Back to Work

    2 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) warms up before facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
    GM Report

    Three More Moved to COVID List

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Isaiah Wilson Positioned For Possible Game Action

    Dec 28, 2021
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) celebrate their 33 to 30 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
    News

    Dupree 'Better Than Ever' Since Return from IR

    Dec 28, 2021
    Titans tight ends head to the field to face the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Tight End Trio Takes Up the Slack

    Dec 27, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (74) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
    GM Report

    Veteran Tackle Added to Practice Squad

    Dec 27, 2021
    Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) celebrates a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    COVID Issues Expand Beyond O-Line

    Dec 27, 2021