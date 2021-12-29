Lewan Comes Back Quickly from COVID

NASHVILLE – There was some good news for the Tennessee Titans on the COVID front Wednesday. And it was on their offensive front, which has been hard-hit in recent days.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan was removed from the Reserve—COVID-19 list and returned to the active roster. Lewan spent just five days in professional quarantine, and his return creates optimism that others among the eight who were removed from the active roster due to COVID-related issues could return in time for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

In a related move, veteran tackle Cedric Ogbuehi was released from the practice squad just two days after he was added. Additionally, practice squad defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun was added to the Reserve—COVID-19 list, and wide receiver Caleb Scott was added to the practice squad.

It appears as if Lewan benefited from amended NFL protocols that were put into place Tuesday night. Players, wither vaccinated or not, now need to quarantine for just five days, provided their symptoms improve. The changes were made based on recent CDC recommendations.

“Our duty as a team, as a medical staff [is] to make sure that it’s not just five days and roll you out there,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Every case that I’ve seen is different somehow. So, I think we owe it to the players … to make sure they’re physically capable of going out there and doing their job and not just saying, ‘Well, five days. Now go back out there.’”

Lewan missed last Thursday’s 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers due to a back injury, but his primary backup, Kendall Lamm, was unavailable because he was moved to the COVID list hours before kickoff. Lewan was added to the COVID list on Friday.

More than 90 NFL players tested positive on Monday. That day, the Titans added five players, including wide receiver Julio Jones and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, to their Reserve—COVID-19 list.

“We’re very aware of what’s going on,” Vrabel said. “We appreciate everybody working together as a team, from our training staff, our medical staff, our players, coaches just to try to do what’s right for this football team.”