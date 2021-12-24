Another O-Lineman Goes on COVID List

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Rodger Saffold, Dez Fitzpatrick, Jamal Carter, Elijah Molden

    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    Taylor Lewan joins Rodger Saffold and Kendall Lamm as an apparent outbreak emerges among one Tennessee Titans position group.

    NASHVILLE – It was a back injury that kept Taylor Lewan out of action Thursday night.

    It is the coronavirus that will keep him away from the rest of the Tennessee Titans for a little while and potentially could force him to miss the next contest.

    The Titans added the veteran left tackle to their Reserve-COVID 19 list on Friday, a day after their 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. On the plus side, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and practice squad defensive back Jamal Carter were removed from that list, the team announced.

    Lewan is the third offensive lineman in as many days to go on the COVID list. Left guard Rodger Saffold was added on Wednesday, and backup tackle Kendall Lamm, who was scheduled to start in place of Lewan, tested positive for the virus on Thursday ahead of the game.

    The apparent outbreak in the offensive line room raises concerns about who will be next. It also casts doubt about Lewan’s availability for the Jan. 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. If he spends the maximum 10 days on the COVID list, he won’t return to the active roster until Jan. 3.

    “I think our first emphasis is just trying to make sure everybody is safe and staying as healthy as we can and taking care of our families and our team,” coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week. “I think that it certainly realistic to look at (as) … the more people you have available will probably give you a better chance [to win games].”

    In addition to the three offensive linemen, rookie defensive back Elijah Molden also is the only other player on Tennessee’s COVID list.

    Vrabel said Friday that none of those players are experiencing extreme symptoms. The bigger challenge, he noted, is the separation anxiety that accompanies compliance with the league protocols.

    “I think that’s something that’s always important is making sure that we stay connected with those individuals,” Vrabel said. “It gets lonely. But they are doing well.”

    Because they played on Thursday night, Titans players will be off until the start of next week. So, Lewan, Saffold and Lamm won’t miss any practice or meeting time for the next several days. 

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) leaves the field after losing to the Steelers at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
