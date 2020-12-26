NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Another Outside Linebacker Tapped for Gameday Roster Spot

Brooks Reed has been on the Titans' practice squad for a month; will be the third at his position elevated from the practice squad on a game day.
Brooks Reed has been a starter for most of his NFL career.

Now, the Tennessee Titans have decided to look to the outside linebacker to help them get to the end of the season.

The Titans announced Saturday that Reed will be this week’s lone addition from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. The 33-year-old automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

The decision comes a day after outside linebacker Derick Roberson was ruled out for Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

Tennessee (10-4) signed Reed to its practice squad on Nov. 28.

He becomes the third outside linebacker the Titans have tried as a gameday addition this season. Tuzar Skipper appeared in four contests that way before he was placed on injured reserve. Wyatt Ray played in two games before he was signed to the active roster this week.

A second-round pick by Houston in 2011, Reed spent four seasons with the Texans, four more with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Atlanta Falcons. A veteran of 129 games with 86 starts, he has had at least one sack in eight of his nine years in the NFL. He had one sack in nine games as a backup with the Cardinals in 2019.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel was his position coach during his final season with the Texans (2014). He made 40 tackles, had three sacks, broke up five passes and notched his only career interception that year.

The Titans and Packers (11-3) will face off in a matchup of division leaders on Sunday Night Football.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Brooks Reed (50) during training camp practice at State Farm Stadium.
