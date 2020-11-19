Titans Officially Execute Punter Swap

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans officially executed their punter swap Thursday.

Trevor Daniel, who served as punter and holder in last Thursday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Daniel was a gameday addition to the active roster for the Colts game. He automatically reverted to the practice squad the next day.

Ryan Allen, who was released on Tuesday, was signed to the practice squad in place of Daniel. Allen was Tennessee’s punter in the Week 9 victory over Chicago.

Both players were signed Nov. 7 when regular punter Brett Kern was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury. At that time, Allen was signed to the active roster while Daniel was on the practice squad.

Kern must miss one more game before he is eligible to return from injured reserve. No timetable for his recovery has been announced, though. So, for now the job belongs to Daniel, was called on to punt three times against Indianapolis. His second went 17 yards and set up the Colts’ go-ahead touchdown. His third was blocked and returned for another touchdown.

“(Daniel) had a great two weeks for us, as far as when he had his tryout and then the next week of practice,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “He was hitting the ball really well, and we just have to get him back to that level where he’s just got to go out there and trust himself and trust our protection, that we’re going to do the things we’re capable of doing, and then just go out and do what he’s been doing his whole life. That’s punting the ball really well.

“So, we’re going to continue to talk to him (and) give him that confidence.”