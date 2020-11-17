SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans Release One of Their Two Punters

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – As of now, there is no question who will be the Tennessee Titans punter on Sunday at Baltimore.

Some, though, might want to know why.

The Titans waived Ryan Allen on Tuesday, which leaves Trevor Daniel as the only punter on the active roster. Statistically speaking, there is a vast difference between the two based on their respective performances this season.

Daniel had an inauspicious debut with Tennessee in Thursday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a game in which he had one punt blocked and had another go just 27 yards. He averaged 32.0 yards on two punts.

“We didn't punt it well enough the one time and then didn't block well enough on the other,” coach Mike Vrabel said following that contest.

Allen (pictured) also punted for the Titans in one game. He averaged 50.5 yards on eight punts with one touchback in the Week 9 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Both were signed, Nov. 7 – Allen to the active roster, Daniel to the practice squad – the same Brett Kern was placed on injured. Kern must remain on IR for a minimum of three weeks before he can be returned to the active roster. So, he is not presently an option.

“We're going to have to keep working and be confident in the decisions that we make based on the evaluations in practice and try to get that that area shored up, whether that be with the guys that are protecting, the guys that are covering, the guys that are snapping, or the guys that are kicking,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

Vrabel said that the decision to switch punters for the Indianapolis game was based on performance in practice leading up to that contest. He also pointed to Daniel’s hang time as consistently superior to Allen’s.

The Titans (6-3) are 26th in the NFL with an average of 11.6 yards allowed per punt return. Baltimore’s James Proche has returned more punts (18) than all but one NFL player this season. So, the ability for Tennessee to cover kicks effectively will be essential.

“We're all professionals. We all have a job to do,” Vrabel said. “We're all expected to do the job and sometimes there's moving parts for a lot of different reasons. I'm hopeful that's why we practice, and we can continue to all work together and everybody can do our job and they can protect those guys when they have to kick. They’ve got to cover them, tackle, and then give us a chance in the return game.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
porsap
porsap

I’m absolutely amazed at JRob’s and Vrabel’s consistent ability to make the wrong choice in regards to ST and the pass rush!

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Lies Ahead: The Titans in Week 11

Sunday's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens starts a stretch that is as difficult as it is important.

David Boclair

Tannehill Takes Part in 'Tonight Show' Prank

Tennessee Titans quarterback was one of several NFL players who recently dropped odd sayings into their press conferences.

David Boclair

Ravens Won't Allow Fans for Sunday's Game

The Titans will play in an empty stadium for the first time since Week 3 at Minnesota.

David Boclair

Titans Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

The team's training facility remains open after linebacker David Long is placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

David Boclair

Henry Plus 100 Yards, No Longer a Winning Formula

For more than four years, the Tennessee Titans won every time he rushed for 100 yards or more. Now, they have lost twice in a span of 11 days.

David Boclair

A Countdown of the Titans' Top Plays of 2020 (So Far)

Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons, Malcolm Butler among those who have produced memorable moments through the first 10 weeks of the NFL season.

David Boclair

Remaining Games Ranked By Difficulty

Five of the last seven are on the road, including one each against the other three AFC South teams, and four opponents currently have winning records.

Mike Hogan

As Gostkowski’s Struggles Continue, Former Titans Kickers Flourish

Three of the four who kicked for Tennessee in 2019 are starters for other teams, the fourth is a practice squad player.

David Boclair

by

Blue Ruth 1957

A Look at Titans' Options if They Want to Change Kickers

Stephen Gostkowski has missed eight field goals in nine games, which has prompted speculation about how much longer franchise officials will stick with him.

Mike Hogan

Inside the AFC South: Defining Moments

A look at what got the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars where they are right now.

David Boclair