Roster Moves A'Plenty Ahead of Jaguars Game

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel and Ryan Cowden did not exactly get to ease into their new working relationship.

With the Tennessee Titans (7-5) beset by injury issues ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium, the head coach and interim general manager settled on a bevy of roster moves Saturday, which included the addition of five players to the active roster.

Here is what happened:

• Inside linebacker David Long, the Titans’ leading tackler, was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Long, who also has a team-high seven tackles for loss, must miss at least four games. That means the earliest he could return is the regular-season finale at Jacksonville.

• Wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson were removed from injured reserve and added to the active roster. Both will play big roles on special teams. McMath’s return (he has missed the entire regular season to date) also will be a boost to the offense given the injury issues at wide receiver.

• Wide receiver Chris Conley, inside linebacker Joe Schobert and cornerback Greg Mabin were signed to the active roster from the practice squad. All three have appeared in multiple games this season. Schobert’s five appearances are the most among the group.

• Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and guard Jordan Roos were released to make room on the active roster. Both started the season on the practice squad and were signed along the way when injury issues necessitated such moves.

• Running back Julius Chestnut and defensive back Davontae Harris were named standard elevations from the practice squad to the active roster. The same two were elevated last Sunday at Philadelphia, and each saw limited action.

“We're trying to find some guys out there that may help us going down the stretch,” Vrabel said earlier in the week “… I am excited … who we're going to get ready to play in this game on Sunday. That is what we have always done, is find 48 guys somehow some way, and to get ready to go win.”

This week, that process was a little more involved than usual.

Cowden was named interim general manager on Tuesday when Jon Robinson was fired, and days later the 53-man active roster includes six players signed under his watch. Ahead of these latest moves, defensive back John Reid was signed on Wednesday when Elijah Molden went on injured reserve.

If all six additions play against the Jaguars, that will account for 12.5 percent of players in uniform for Tennessee.