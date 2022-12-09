Friday Injury Report: A Serious WR Shortage

NASHVILLE – Treylon Burks’ latest reception ensured that more passes will be coming his way.

Eventually.

The rookie wide receiver was one of six Tennessee Titans who have been ruled out in advance for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Also ruled out were C.J Board, another wide receiver, as well as three starters on defense – outside linebacker Denico Autry, inside linebacker David Long and cornerback Kristian Fulton – along with cornerback Tre Avery, Fulton’s primary backup.

Burks is out because of a concussion, which he sustained on a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was hit high just as the ball arrived and did not play another snap in that contest.

Subsequently, the first-round draft pick out of Arkansas did not practice at all this week (the same was true of the other five who were ruled out).

“I’ll tell you what, from a guy who coached quarterbacks for a long time and spends a lot of time sitting in there with the quarterbacks, when a guy goes up and makes a play in traffic like that it builds a lot of confidence for the future,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said this week. “So, I look forward to when we have Treylon back out there ready to roll.”

Without Burks and Board (rib injury), the Titans are seriously understaffed at wide receiver. Cody Hollister was placed on injured reserve at the start of the week because of a neck injury, which leaves Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the only healthy players at that spot on the active roster.

Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey are on the practice squad. Both have played in one game this season and are available for elevation to the gameday roster. Kinsey has one reception for three yards. Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, does not have a reception.

Burks leads the Titans with 359 receiving yards on 25 receptions (14.4 yards per catch). The play on which he was injured was his first touchdown reception.

Board’s absence also creates issues in the return game.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Kristian Fulton (groin) and ILB David Long (hamstring). Limited participation: RG Nate Davis (knee), RB Hassan Haskins (hip), C Ben Jones (not injury related), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and DT Teair Tart (ankle). Full participation: RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

Sunday status – Out: Autry, Avery, Board, Burks, Fulton and Long. Questionable: Haskins, Simmons and Tart.

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: LB Chad Muma (ankle). Limited participation: S Andre Cisco (shoulder), WR Zay Jones (chest) and QB Trevor Lawrence (toe).

Sunday status – Out: Muma. Questionable: Cisco, Jones and Lawrence.