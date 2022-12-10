McMath Makes Timely Return to Lineup

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will get some much-needed help at wide receiver Sunday with the return of Racey McMath.

The Titans added McMath, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, to the active roster amid a flurry of roster moves Saturday.

McMath had been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season because of a hip injury he sustained in the preseason.

He was designated for return to practice on Wednesday which opened a three-week evaluation window during which he could practice with the team but not count against the 53-man roster limit. Coaches and personnel staff saw all they needed to see in the first week.

“He has been fantastic (practicing this week),” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “He started getting back in the meetings a couple of weeks ago. We traveled him to (Philadelphia) last week just so that he can get back, get around the team, and start to study the gameplans that are going in.

“He has done everything that (vice president of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli) asked him to do from a conditioning standpoint and from a practice standpoint."

McRath played just 106 offensive snaps as a rookie last season, catching two passes (on six targets) for eight yards.

But the 6-foot-3, 217-pounder does have speed, size and familiarity with the offense. He made strides during training camp, and he caught two passes for 75 yards in the preseason before he was hurt.

“Just mentally knowing the game – seeing everything faster, anticipating, knowing where the defenses would be and where I should be,” McMath said of the progress he made in his second training camp. “It was all coming (together). It had to do with timing, too.”

McMath’s return boosts a wide receivers group that is without rookie Treylon Burks (concussion), C.J. Board (rib), Kyle Philips (injured reserve) and Cody Hollister (injured reserve).

As of Friday, the only two healthy players at the position on the 53-man roster were Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. However, the practice squad included four others – Chris Conley, Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson – and Conley was signed to the active roster on Saturday.

McMath also will have a big role on special teams, possibly even as kickoff return man in place of Board.

McMath sounded excited about a return to action for the Titans (7-5), who will seek to snap a two-game losing streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I feel like things were good this week,” McMath said. “From the mental (side), I was crisp. Physically, body feeling good. So I made it through the week and be ready for Sunday.

“I’m beyond excited. … Being around my guys again – my body feels good, ready to work.”

Added quarterback Ryan Tannehill: “I like Racey a lot. We will see how he fits and where we want to attack with him. He is a big, strong and fast guy. He has a lot of range and was having a good camp before he went down with the injury.”