August 25, 2021
Titans Claim O-Lineman Cut by Division Rival

Derwin James played five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 before he went to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a waiver claim.
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Tennessee Titans went to the waiver wire in an attempt to top off their roster.

Tennessee claimed guard Derwin Gray off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

Gray, a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2019, was released Tuesday when the NFL roster limit dropped from 85 to 80. His addition would have given Tennessee 80 players on the active roster, but also on Wednesday outside linebacker Harold Landry was removed and placed on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, which made him the fourth player in three days to end up there.

Gray appeared in five games as a backup with the Steelers last season after he spent all of his rookie year on their practice squad. He went to Jacksonville last December when the Jaguars claimed him after Pittsburgh waived him.

He effectively replaces Ross Reynolds, who was waived (injured) on Monday. Reynolds joined the Titans about a week into training camp and played nearly half of the offensive snaps in the preseason opener at Atlanta. He did not play in last Saturday’s victory over Tampa Bay.

With Gray’s addition, Tennessee has five guards currently under contract. One, Aaron Brewer, has been on the Non-Football Injury list since the start of training camp. The others are starters Rodger Saffold and Nate Davis along with veteran backup Jordan Roos. Davis missed time during camp with an injury, and Saffold, one of the most experienced players on the roster, has had his workload carefully managed by coaches and trainers.

Gray, therefore, should have ample opportunity to audition in workouts between now and Aug. 31, when NFL rosters must be reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

