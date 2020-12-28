GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers Lose Lineman Derwin Gray in Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line shrinks as Derwin Gray is claimed off waivers.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not bring back offensive lineman Derwin Gray after the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed him from waivers. 

The Steelers waived gray on Dec. 26 to make room for the addition of linebacker Vince Williams, who was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Gray was the Steelers' seventh-round pick in 2019. He spent his first NFL season on the practice squad but has been active in five games this season and has played offensive snaps in three of them. 

The Steelers are limited on the offensive line heading into Week 17. Guard Matt Feiler is currently on Injured Reserve due to a pectoral injury, leaving J.C Hassenauer and Jerald Hawkins as their only active backups. 

Feiler is eligible to return to practice after Week 17. 

Pittsburgh will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday. The Steelers have already won the AFC North and will stay at the No. 3 seed in the AFC no matter the outcome of their game. 

The Browns need to win to secure a playoff spot. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

