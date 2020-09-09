Batson Brought Back on Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – Cameron Batson is back.

Released Monday to make room for linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, the undersized wide receiver/return man filled one of the final three spots on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Batson was added to the unit, which was expanded to 16 players this year to help teams deal with potential COVID-19 issues, on Wednesday along with linebacker Malik Jefferson. A day earlier, the Titans signed defensive back Chris Miller.

Jefferson and Miller are the only ones on the practice squad who were not with the Titans during preseason camp.

Jefferson was a third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018 out of the University of Texas, where he was the co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in his final season. The Bengals cut him prior to the start of last season, and Cleveland claimed him off waivers. The Browns released him last November and he spent the final month of the season on the L.A. Chargers’ practice squad. The Chargers released him as part of their final cuts Saturday.

In 21 games for the Bengals and Browns, Jefferson has been credited with 11 tackles and eight special teams stops.

Miller was an undrafted free agent this year who spent the offseason with the Seattle Seahawks. He was a two-year starter at safety for Baylor, where he recorded 177 tackles, one sack, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 44 games.

Tennessee filled 13 spots with players who were cut as part of last Saturday’s moves to get to the regular-season, 53-man roster limit. Batson originally made the cut and was part of the 53 but was released two days later with the addition of Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler and one of this year’s most high-profile free agents.

The practice squad now consists of two cornerbacks, two defensive ends, two wide receivers and one defensive tackle, linebacker, nose tackle, offensive lineman, quarterback, running back, safety, tackle, tight end and kicker.