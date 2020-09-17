SI.com
Hollister Added to Practice Squad

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans’ latest roster moves amounted to a change in roles.

Wide receiver Cody Hollister was added to the practice squad Thursday, two days after he was released. His spot was filled Wednesday by undrafted rookie Nick Westbrook-Ikhane, who was promoted from the practice squad.

It is a familiar role for Hollister, who spent the first nine weeks of last season on the Titans’ practice squad and all of 2017 on the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

The 26-year-old has six games of NFL experience, the most recent of which was Monday’s 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. He caught two passes for 13 yards in five games last season for Tennessee.

Hollister was on the field for four snaps on offense and seven with special teams against the Broncos but was not targeted in the pass game and did not register any statistics on special teams.

He has been with the Titans in some capacity since he signed in May 2019. He was released in the final roster cuts prior to last season but was added to the practice squad a day later. He was added to the active roster early in November and remained there through the postseason, although he did not appear in any of the Titans’ three playoff games.

Hollister is one of two wide receivers currently on Tennessee’s practice squad, which consists of 16 players this season. The other is Cameron Batson, who also made the initial 53-man roster for 2020 but was released a short time later.

