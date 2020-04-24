Mock Check: SI Predicts the Second, Third Rounds

As long as rounds remain, there is time for more mock drafts.

Shortly after the completion of Thursday’s first round, Sports Illustrated rolled out its mock for the second and third rounds, which will take place Friday.

After all, it is a big day. As draft analyst Kevin Hanson noted, second and third-round selections accounted for 22.1 percent of all the players on NFL rosters in 2019 (11 percent from Round 2, 11.1 percent from Round 3). That’s only a slight drop from Round 1, which accounted for 14.3 percent of those players.

The Titans are scheduled to make one pick in each of the two rounds. Here is what Hanson envisions they will do:

Second round (No. 61 overall): WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State. He is small (5-9, 176) but he can run. Really run. He uses that elite speed to run away from defenders after the catch, and he has the quickness and change of direction to get into the open field. Hamler (pictured) would make a nice long-term slot receiver inside the rugged, but equally adept yards-after-the-catch, A.J. Brown on the outside. Plus, he has potential to be an elite return man on special teams,

Third round (No. 93 overall): EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida. At 6-foot-3, 253 pounds, he has the type of speed the Titans want to add to their defense (he ran 4.64 in the 40 at the combine) although he has not been consistently productive in the manner the Titans typically prefer. Still, a work in progress, he likely would start as a pass rush specialist and special teams demon and then see what he can add to his game over a year or two.

Both players would address the needs the Titans still face in this draft. They also satisfy the expressed desire to add to the overall team speed.

The 2020 NFL Draft resumes at 6 p.m. (CDT).