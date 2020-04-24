2020 NFL Mock Draft: Rounds 2 and 3

Round 1 of the 2020 NFL draft is in the books. Although the first round gets most of the attention from media and fans, the next two days of the draft are even more important, as the vast majority of players in the league weren’t first-round picks.

In fact, former first-rounders made up only 14.3% of NFL rosters entering the 2019 season. Day 2 players made up a total of 22.1%—11.0% for Round 2 and 11.1% for Round 3—as a comparison.

By trading out of the first round with the Chargers, the Patriots now have the most picks (five) on Day 2 while the Chargers don’t pick again until Saturday (Round 4, 112th overall pick).

With that said, here is how Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft could play out:

ROUND 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State



With his length, agility and first step, Gross-Matos was a productive pass-rusher for Penn State. He had 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.



34. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson



Higgins has a large catch radius, high-points the football well and wins as a vertical receiver. He ended his collegiate career tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most receiving touchdowns (27) in Clemson history.



35. Detroit Lions: Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU



Often utilized in a two-gap role at TCU, Blacklock displays impressive burst and lateral agility to be a disruptive one-gap penetrator at the next level. His pass-rushing upside makes him an intriguing option at the top of Round 2.



36. New York Giants: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin



He lacks the ideal size to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, but Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.



37. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame



Now that the Patriots have moved back into Round 2, the former dual-sport (with baseball) athlete could be New England’s target here. Kmet has reliable hands, runs good routes and tested well at the combine.



38. Carolina Panthers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU



With lots of experience in press coverage, Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 forty at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.



39. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



With a compact frame, low center of gravity and powerful lower body, Swift is a patient runner with exceptional lateral agility and balance. While he has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back season, Swift really shines as a receiver out of the backfield.



40. Houston Texans: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan



He’s a bit undersized at only 245 pounds, but Uche has explosive athleticism off the edge.



41. Cleveland Browns: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama



An instinctive and versatile defender, McKinney has the skill set to play either safety spot and has no glaring weaknesses whether in coverage or run defense. A fluid mover with excellent range, the junior safety tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) in 2019.



42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor



Few players helped their draft stock more than Mims during the pre-draft process. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 forty with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.



43. Chicago Bears: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois



Built more like a linebacker than safety, Chinn is physical as a run defender, but he showed off his elite athleticism—4.46 40-yard dash with a 41" vertical jump at 221 pounds—at the combine as well. The nephew of Hall-of-Fame safety Steve Atwater, Chinn had a minimum of three interceptions in all four seasons for the Salukis.



44. Indianapolis Colts: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington



Eason has started in two of the past four seasons—2016 at Georgia and 2019 at Washington—as he transferred from Georgia after 2017. Eason has prototypical size and elite arm strength, but he has struggled under pressure. Eason would have an adjustment year as he learns behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, both of whom are free agents in 2021.

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin



Rushing for more than 6,100 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career, Taylor has the size, power and speed to break tackles and run away from defenders. He also was more involved as a receiver as a junior. But Taylor has had some issues with ball security and handled a massive workload—968 touches—while in Madison.



46. Denver Broncos: Josh Jones, OT, Houston



Starting 45 games at left tackle, Jones may have some work to do in terms of cleaning up his technique but he steadily improved over his four seasons for the Cougars. Light on his feet, Jones has the movement skills that allow him to reach blocks at the second level with ease.



47. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa



The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started the 2019 season slowly, Epenesa closed with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games.



48. New York Jets: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado



Shenault remains an unrefined route-runner, but he turns into a running back with the ball in his hands. With his ability to break tackles, he flourishes in the open field due to his strength, size, burst, vision and elusiveness.



49. Pittsburgh Steelers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State



Possessing excellent vision and balance, Dobbins broke Eddie George’s single-season school rushing record in 2019. He’s a complete back that has been productive as a receiver (22-plus catches in all three seasons) and competes well in pass protection as well.



50. Chicago Bears: Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU



Cushenberry has started the past few seasons at center for the Tigers, but he has the versatility to play guard as well and he’s the best-available interior lineman heading into Day 2.



51. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama



Diggs has an elite combination of size and length for the position that suits him well at the line of scrimmage and when challenging at the catch point. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon also played wide receiver early in his Alabama career and has outstanding ball skills.



52. Los Angeles Rams: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State



While he needs to get stronger, the ultra-athletic (4.93 forty) left tackle has 40 career starts to his name.



53. Philadelphia Eagles: Grant Delpit, S, LSU



The biggest concern with Delpit is his inconsistency as a tackler, although he dealt with a high-ankle sprain for part of his junior year. When healthy, Delpit is a long and rangy playmaker on the back end—he had eight interceptions and 24 passes defended over his three seasons in Baton Rouge.



54. Buffalo Bills: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah



A fluid athlete, Johnson has started 29 games over three seasons and has seven career interceptions and 28 passes defended.



55. Baltimore Ravens: Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn



A four-year starter, Davidson primarily played on the edge for Auburn and recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a senior. Weighing in 25 pounds heavier at combine than his listed weight at Auburn, Davidson has some inside-out versatility and excellent first-step quickness for an interior defender.



56. Miami Dolphins: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota



Winfield Jr. lacks ideal height and length and missed all but four games each in the 2017 and '18 seasons, but he is an instinctual “student of the game” with an NFL pedigree. A sure tackler with outstanding ball skills, he led the Golden Gophers in both tackles (88) and interceptions (seven) in 2019.



57. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama



Missing virtually all of 2017 (elbow) and 2018 (ACL), Lewis recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and had a team-high 16 QB hurries in 2019. Even though he's a little raw in his development given the amount of time he has missed, Lewis has explosive burst off the edge, tremendous length and plenty of upside as he continues to develop.



58. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma



Combining freakish athleticism (4.79 forty at 304 pounds) and a non-stop motor, Gallimore explodes off the ball and has outstanding short-term agility for his size. While he spends a lot of time in the backfield, he doesn't always finish as he has a total of just seven sacks over the past two seasons.



59. Seattle Seahawks: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame



Okwara’s season was cut short (fibula) and he has lacked consistency, but he’s a long and explosive athlete that has racked up 13.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL in 22 games over the past two seasons.



60. Baltimore Ravens: Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana



Hunt was a four-year starter at right tackle at Louisiana, but he’ll likely kick inside at the next level. With the retirement of Marshal Yanda, the team has a need at guard.



61. Tennessee Titans: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State



Hamler has elite quickness, acceleration and elusiveness in the open field and offers the versatility to contribute as a return specialist.



62. Green Bay Packers: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC



The son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman, Pittman Jr. excels in contested-catch situations, has strong hands and is a physical receiver. The USC wideout finished his senior season with 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns.



63. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia



While the Chiefs re-signed Bashaud Breeland to a one-year deal, several of the team’s corners left via free agency. Hall is a physical corner with outstanding size, length and ball skills.



64. Seattle Seahawks: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State



While he ran behind a shaky offensive line, Akers averaged 3.9 yards after contact last season, per PFF, and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. The nation’s top running back recruit out of high school, he ran a 4.47 forty at 217 pounds at the combine.

ROUND 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

66. Washington: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

67. Detroit Lions: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

68. New York Jets: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

69. Carolina Panthers: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

70. Miami Dolphins: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

71. New England Patriots: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

72. Arizona Cardinals: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

74. Cleveland Browns: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

75. Indianapolis Colts: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal

77. Denver Broncos: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

78. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple

79. New York Jets: Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

81. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri

82. Dallas Cowboys: Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M

83. Denver Broncos: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

84. Los Angeles Rams: Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

85. Detroit Lions: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

86. Buffalo Bills: Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

87. New England Patriots: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

88. New Orleans Saints: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

89. Minnesota Vikings: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

90. Houston Texans: Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (Minn.)

91. Las Vegas Raiders: James Lynch, IDL, Baylor

92. Baltimore Ravens: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

93. Tennessee Titans: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

94. Green Bay Packers: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

95. Denver Broncos: Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

97. Cleveland Browns: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

98. New England Patriots: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

99. New York Giants: Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

100. New England Patriots: Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

101. Seattle Seahawks: Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State

103. Philadelphia Eagles: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

104. Los Angeles Rams: Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State

105. Minnesota Vikings: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

106. Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

