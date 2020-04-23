The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday (Round 1), continues Friday (Rounds 2 and 3) and concludes Saturday (Rounds 4-7).

And we will be here to cover everything as it happens and analyze what it all means to the Tennessee Titans. Stay up to date and share your thoughts on all the developments in our live blog.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

The Picks

Tennessee enters the draft with seven selections. The rundown:

First round: No. 29 overall

Second round: No. 61 overall

Third round: No. 93 overall

Fifth round: No. 174 overall

Seventh round: No. 224 overall

Seventh round: No. 237 overall

Seventh round: No. 243 overall

• No. 224 came from Cleveland in a trade for wide receiver Taywan Taylor last August.

• No 237 came from Denver in last month’s trade for defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

• The Titans traded their fourth-round choice (No. 135 overall) to Miami last March in the deal that brought quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

• Their sixth-round pick (No. 208 overall) went to Green Bay in exchange for linebacker Reggie Gilbert last August. (Tennessee originally gave up a conditional seventh-round pick that was upgraded based on the amount of playing time Gilbert got in 2019).

If general manager Jon Robinson and his staff make all seven selections as scheduled, it will be their largest draft class in three years. They made just four selections in 2018 and six in 2019. The 10 combined selections are the smallest two-year total in franchise history.

If they pick at No. 29, as scheduled, it will be Tennessee’s latest first-round pick since 2009, when they took wide receiver Kenny Britt at No. 30. It also will be the second time in franchise history the Titans picked at that spot. The first was in 1984, when No. 29 was a second-round choice and the then-Houston Oilers took defensive lineman Doug Smith of Auburn.

History lesson

In three of the last four years and four of the last six, pick No. 29 was used to select a defensive lineman. Seattle took defensive end L.J. Collier of TCU at that spot in 2019.

The prospects

Take time to review SI.com’s ranking of this year’s top 255 prospects here: https://www.si.com/nfl/titans/news/si-com-s-pre-draft-ranking-of-the-top-255-prospects-MBvwDRNGMEiLbgIHayO4Qg