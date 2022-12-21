Wednesday Injury Report: Tannehill Not Practicing

The veteran quarterback is one of eight players who have yet to be involved in workouts ahead of Saturday's game with the Houston Texans.

NASHVILLE – For the second straight day, Ryan Tannehill was unable to participate in practice.

The quarterback is one of eight Tennessee Titans players who have yet to take part in on-field preparations for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans, according to Wednesday’s official NFL injury report. That, and the fact that the Titans signed Josh Dobbs to their active roster on Wednesday suggest that Tannehill will miss the next game – and possibly more.

The others who have not practiced include: cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), center Ben Jones (concussion), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and inside linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle).

Tannehill has an ankle injury sustained early in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee’s fourth straight defear. He returned to that game after missing one series but has been unable to perform since.

Tannehill missed two games earlier in the season with an injury to the same joint.

Rookie Malik Willis started those games – one win, one loss – and will do so again this week, if needed, with Dobbs as his backup.

“I don’t feel a lot of limitation with what I can do with (Willis) under center and in the shotgun,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “I think he’s grown to the point where he’s comfortable with a lot more of the menu.”

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Dylan Cole (ankle), RG Nate Davis (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), S Amani Hooker (knee), C Ben Jones (concussion), CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), OL Dillon Radunz (knee), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and DB Josh Thompson (concussion). Limited participation: CB Tre Avery (concussion), LG Aaron Brewer (rib), LT Dennis Daley (not injury related) and RT Nicholas-Petit-Frere (ankle). Full participation: S Andrew Adams (wrist), OLB Denico Autry (knee) and WR Treylon Burks (concussion).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: DL Mario Addison (not injury related), DL Maliek Collins (not injury related), WR Nico Collins (foot), OL Kenyon Green (ankle) and DL Jerry Hughes (not injury related). Limited participation: OL Justin McCray (hamstring) and WR Chris Moore (foot). Full participation: WR Brandin Cooks (calf), LB Chrsitain Kirksey (elbow), DB Steven Nelson (foot/knee), DL Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) and OL Laremy Tunsil (illness)