Willis Poised, Prepared in Relief Appearance

The Tennessee Titans' rookie quarterback directed one drive against the Los Angeles Chargers while trainers tended to Ryan Tannehill.

NASHVILLE – Malik Willis did not have a full week of preparation with the first team offense.

When the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback made his first legitimate relief appearance Sunday, though, he looked better prepareds than during the two weeks he was the starter – or at any other time this season. At least that’s the way it looked to his head coach.

“I thought that Malik was prepared and went in there,” Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I thought it was the most prepared, the most comfortable that he’s been.”

When Ryan Tannehill left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury in the first quarter, Willis stepped in. It was something new for the third-round draft pick out of Liberty University, who in the previous 13 games came on twice in garbage time and twice as part of a specific personnel package.

Willis also started two contests in Weeks 8 and 9 – and got all the requisite practice reps that come with that role – when an ankle injury sidelined Tannehill. In this case, he entered the contest with 4:25 to play and tried to help his team answer Los Angeles’ first touchdown of the day.

Tannehill made it back on the field in the second quarter and rallied the Titans from a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit before they eventually fell 17-14.

Willis got one drive that consisted of 10 snaps. With the rookie in charge, the offense gained 21 yards and produced two first downs. He completed three of four passes for 20 yards and ran once for eight yards.

He converted his first third-down opportunity with a seven-yard throw to Chris Conley. Ultimately, he and the offense could not overcome a holding penalty by Dillon Radunz, and the Titans punted.

“I think Malik has put a lot of work into the (scout) team and trying to play the game and command the huddle and do all the things that we’ve talked about how he needs to develop during the week when there aren’t a lot of reps,” Vrabel said. “And he did that.



“… We’re always trying to coach him, and I think he has learned from those opportunities. And I think he was ready to go in the game and try to help us (Sunday).”

Pro Football Focus graded Willis’ performance at 69.4, the highest he has produced for any of the seven games he has played this season, regardless of how much he played. Similarly, his passer rating of 85.4, albeit on a limited number of throws, was his best to date.

That performance is notable given the uncertainty about Tannehill’s availability this week against the Houston Texans. The game is Saturday at Nissan Stadium, which means the veteran has one fewer day than normal to recover.

The first time he was hurt this season, Tannehill finished a game against the Indianapolis Colts but missed the next two, including one against the Texans. The Titans won with Willis at quarterback and a big day from running back Derrick Henry.

As much as Vrabel liked what he saw against the Chargers, though, he is not necessarily in a hurry for an encore performance.

“If Ryan’s healthy and Ryan can play, Ryan will be our quarterback,” Vrabel said.