Adoreé Jackson Anticipates Joyful Return

Adoreé Jackson was not exactly like a kid in a candy store during training camp.

There was no candy, after all. But the former Tennessee Titans cornerback said he experienced a child-like joy during the preparation for the 2022 season, which begins Sunday when he and his current team, the New York Giants, face the Titans at Nissan Stadium.

“I feel like I had the most fun that I've had in a while,” Jackson said Wednesday. “Just going back and playing football like I was playing Pop Warner. I will say it made me feel like a kid again being out there playing, running around with the guys.

“… I think it has more to do with just me being through what I've been through, understanding myself, overcoming some things and just honing back into myself and learning about myself over these past couple of years, going through life. I think that's what I give credit to.”

The sixth-year veteran enters the season – his second in New York – as the top cornerback and a key member of the Giants’ defense. In the pressure-happy scheme of new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, his ability to run with opposing receivers in man-to-man coverage will be critical.

“He's made a lot of plays on the ball,” coach Brian Daboll said. “He knows our defense. He's a good communicator. … Corners, (they) are kind of out there on an island a lot of time. And I think his teammates really respect him, and he's done a good job.”

Speed always has been one of Jackson’s strengths (he also was a track star in college), and it appeared he was set up for a long run with the Titans when they picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Franchise officials did an about-face last March, though, and released the 18th overall pick in 2017 in a move that was part salary-cap savings and part of an overhaul of the secondary. He found a soft landing spot with the Giants and last season tied his career-high with 62 tackles despite a quad injury and a stint on the Reserve – Covid-19 list that caused him to miss four games late in the year. He also broke up eight passes, had one interception and one tackle for loss.

“That's the organization that drafted me, so I'm forever thankful and grateful for the opportunity that they gave me,” Jackson said of the Titans. “At the end of the day, it just didn't pan out the way they wanted, and I wanted. That's how life goes. God gives you second chances to open another door when one closes and I'm here and I'm appreciative.”

To that end, he does not see Sunday’s contest as an opportunity for revenge or anything of the sort.

Instead, he sounds more like a kid who is ready to return to school and reconnect with some friends

“It's going to be cool,” he said. “I get to see a couple of my guys. (Safety) Kevin Byard, (Safety) Amani Hooker, (Running Back) Derrick Henry, and (Wide Receiver) Robert Woods. That's what I'm most excited about, seeing some familiar faces. A couple of the coaches that I know, built some relationships with.

“It's just going to be fun seeing them, chopping it up with them. Probably get a jersey after the game or two so that's going to be nice.”