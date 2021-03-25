NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Former Titans Teammate Talked Jackson Into Joining Giants

Logan Ryan's input was instrumental in putting the cornerback's mind at ease after his release.
Author:
Publish date:

As he looked for a new team, Adoreé Jackson also listened.

The former Tennessee Titans cornerback relied on input from those he knew before he accepted a three-year, $39 million deal with the New York Giants.

Among those whose thoughts helped him make up his mind was Logan Ryan, a teammate for three years with the Titans (2017-19). Ryan joined the Giants in 2020 after Tennessee declined to offer him a new contract. Jackson became available this year when the Titans cut him rather than pay the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

"I know Logan, he's going to shoot it to you straight no matter what," Jackson said, via the Giants’ website. "He won't sugarcoat anything. So, the deal was just chop it up with him and talk to him about what he likes, and he said it's a first-class organization.

“Logan's been a lot of places and for him to speak so highly, and just him keeping his word. I trust him. … I'm going to listen to him and trust him because I know he's not going to put me in a situation to fail.”

Jackson and Ryan discussed the possibility of a reunion during a dinner Sunday night. Ryan flew in specifically to help convince the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to sign with him. The deal was finalized the next day.

Ryan is not the only one of his new teammates that he already knows. He safety safety Jabrill Peppers also reached out and that he is familiar with cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darnay Holmes and safety Xavier McKinney.

“(Ryan) just wants the best for me, so that's how those conversations were going between us,” Jackson said. “… It meant a lot really to just have people reach out and be able to pick their brains and see what they're like, about the team and what they dislike maybe, but everybody spoke highly of it.

“It was just great to have people want me to come here.”

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Malcolm Butler to Join NFC Team

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Former Titans Teammate Talked Jackson Into Joining Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (92) against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Adeniyi Has Plenty of Reasons to be Pumped About Joining Titans

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) prepares to tackle wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility.
News

Injuries Haven't Altered Kevin Johnson's Outlook

Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (OL52) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
News

Report: Isaiah Wilson Arrested Weeks Before Being Traded

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) raises his arms for the fans as they play then Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Dupree Signing Pegged as 'Overrated'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Corey Davis Not Concerned with New Team's Lack of QB Clarity

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) points after getting a first down during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Patriots' Interest in Him No Surprise to Jonnu Smith

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) prior to the AFC Wild Card game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens on January 10, 2021.
News

Kalif Raymond Finds Another Team Willing to Give Him an Opportunity