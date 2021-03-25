Former Titans Teammate Talked Jackson Into Joining Giants

As he looked for a new team, Adoreé Jackson also listened.

The former Tennessee Titans cornerback relied on input from those he knew before he accepted a three-year, $39 million deal with the New York Giants.

Among those whose thoughts helped him make up his mind was Logan Ryan, a teammate for three years with the Titans (2017-19). Ryan joined the Giants in 2020 after Tennessee declined to offer him a new contract. Jackson became available this year when the Titans cut him rather than pay the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

"I know Logan, he's going to shoot it to you straight no matter what," Jackson said, via the Giants’ website. "He won't sugarcoat anything. So, the deal was just chop it up with him and talk to him about what he likes, and he said it's a first-class organization.

“Logan's been a lot of places and for him to speak so highly, and just him keeping his word. I trust him. … I'm going to listen to him and trust him because I know he's not going to put me in a situation to fail.”

Jackson and Ryan discussed the possibility of a reunion during a dinner Sunday night. Ryan flew in specifically to help convince the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to sign with him. The deal was finalized the next day.

Ryan is not the only one of his new teammates that he already knows. He safety safety Jabrill Peppers also reached out and that he is familiar with cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darnay Holmes and safety Xavier McKinney.

“(Ryan) just wants the best for me, so that's how those conversations were going between us,” Jackson said. “… It meant a lot really to just have people reach out and be able to pick their brains and see what they're like, about the team and what they dislike maybe, but everybody spoke highly of it.

“It was just great to have people want me to come here.”