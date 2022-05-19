2022 Preseason Schedule Set

The Titans will cap preparations for the NFL regular season with Saturday home games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

The Tennessee Titans expect to get some good work during consecutive weeks of the preseason.

Saturdays will be the time to play – games, that is.

The Titans announced Thursday that they have finalized their 2022 preseason schedule. Dates and times were set for the final two games, both at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee will face Tampa Bay on Aug. 20 (a Saturday) and Arizona the following Saturday, Aug. 27. Kickoff for both contests will be at 6 p.m. (CDT).

The preseason opener at Baltimore already had been scheduled for Aug. 11 (a Thursday). Kickoff for that one will be 6:30 p.m. (CDT).

The last time the Titans' preseason schedule included two Saturday games was in 2016, when they hosted the L.A. Chargers and Carolina Panthers ahead of two road games.

The complete Tennessee Titans’ 2022 preseason schedule (all times CDT):

• Aug. 11 at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m. (WKRN-TV, Ch. 2)

• Aug. 20 vs. Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., (WKRN-TV, Ch. 2)

• Aug. 27 vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., (WKRN-TV, Ch. 2)

Coach Mike Vrabel said during the NFL owners’ meetings in March that he expected to conduct joint workouts in Nashville with the Titans’ final two preseason opponents ahead of those contests. The fact that there is now at least a full week between each of the three games means there is opportunity to schedule those practices and for the teams to get quality work together.

Typically, those workouts take place on Wednesday and Thursday with the teams left to conduct business on their own Friday ahead of the game.

Tennessee’s training facility, which is nearing completion of a major expansion and renovation, has served as a functional option for joint workouts because of its proximity to downtown and its hotels. The three outdoor practice fields and one indoor field provide enough space for both teams to work, on their own and against one another.

Over the years, the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, the then-St. Louis Rams, the New England Patriots as well as the Buccaneers have conducted joint practices with the Titans in Nashville.

Last season, the Titans and Buccaneers practiced together in Tampa ahead of a preseason game there. Tennessee won that game 34-3.