Injuries Increase Humphries' Desire to Keep Playing

Few can say that they’ve been battered, bruised and sidelined more than Adam Humphries has over the last two seasons.

If he concluded that the wear and tear of football no longer was for him, it’d be hard to blame him. But that’s not the case.

A pair of injuries ultimately were the defining factors during his two years with the Tennessee Titans, who signed the veteran wide receiver two years ago with hopes that he’d be another reliable weapon on an offense. The Titans moved on from Humphries earlier this month, and last week he signed with the Washington Football Team.

Instead of being frustrated by his setbacks, Humphries brings a newfound appreciation for the game that he’s excited to have another opportunity to play.

“Being injured in this league -- it’s not fun at all,” Humphries said Monday during his introductory press conference with Washington media. “Going to the building and not being able to sit in meetings and participate in practice, it’s tough.

“It allowed me to see how much I love playing this game and how much it means to me. ... [I am] really attacking this offseason as much as I can, and I am excited to have another chance to play this game.”

Last season, Humphries sustained a concussion after a defender delivered a pulverizing blow while he attempted to catch a pass in a Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed four games before returning to action on Dec. 6 against the Cleveland Browns, only to be placed on injured reserve days later. He never returned to the active roster.

The 27-year-old missed nine games over the course of the 2020 season in which he caught 23 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns -- the lowest output of his career. His best game of the season came in a Week 6 overtime victory over the Houston Texans, when he caught all six of the passes thrown his way for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The 2019 season -- his first as a member of the Titans -- was equally as frustrating for Humphries, who signed a four-year, $36 million deal that year and then missed the final four regular season and first two of the postseason due to an ankle injury. In the 12 games prior to the injury, he caught 37 passes for 474 yards and a pair of touchdowns (the second-lowest output of his career).

Undrafted out of Clemson in 2015, Humphries spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had his best years there when he played at least 15 games in a season. From 2016-2018, he did just that, catching at least 55 passes for more than 600 yards and one touchdown in each of those three seasons. His best season was 2018, when he played in all 16 games and set career highs in receptions (76), yards (816) and receiving touchdowns (5).

Entering his seventh NFL season, Humphries has put the disappointment of the last two seasons behind him. Healthy and still very much passionate about the game, he’ll look to return to that consistent form with a new team.

“Obviously some untimely and unfortunate injuries,” he said. “I feel better than ever, I feel healthy.

“... I feel like I can still bring a lot to the table. Just excited to put on a uniform again and play football.”