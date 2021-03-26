Humphries To Play For Coach Who Knows What He Can Do

Free-agent deal with Washington pairs the former Titans wide receiver with Ron Rivera, who as Carolina coach had a hard time defending him.

The Tennessee Titans did not see the best of Adam Humphries the last two years.

When he was coach of the Carolina Panthers, Ron Rivera did. Now, he hopes to see some more of the old Humphries on a new team.

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that it has signed the wide receiver who the Titans released earlier this month. Multiple reports indicate that it is a one-year deal.

Rivera was named head coach at Washington last season, and that team finished 25th in the NFL in passing offense.

For his career, Humphries has 37 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers. All are his best against a single opponent.

He produced those numbers in nine games from 2015-19, Rivera’s final five seasons as Carolina’s head coach. He faced Carolina eight times in four seasons with Tampa Bay (2015-18) and once in two years with Tennessee (2019-20).

One of the best games of Humphries’ career was a 10-catch, 94-yard performance against the Panthers in 2017.

In two years with the Titans, he caught 60 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. He also missed 13 games in the regular season and three of four in the playoffs due to injuries, including a concussion that ended his 2020 campaign in mid-December.

By cHumphries finished with more than 60 receptions in each of his final two seasons with the Buccaneers, including a career-best 76-catch, 816-yard, five-touchdown performance in 2018.

The Titans signed him to a four-year, $36 million free-agent deal in 2019. The decision to release him with two years remaining on his contract created $4.47 million of salary cap space.