Kern Ruled Out for Bears Game

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have a choice to make. They just have to wait a day to make it.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that All-Pro punter Brett Kern will not play Sunday against the Chicago Bears because of a wrist injury sustained last Sunday at Cincinnati. That will end a streak of 177 consecutive games played for the three-time Pro Bowler and force franchise officials to sign someone to take Kern’s place for a week or more.

Vrabel added that undrafted rookie Tucker McCann, primarily a placekicker during his four seasons at Missouri, is not an option. McCann doubled as a punter during his senior season and has been on Tennessee’s practice squad for the entire regular season.

“He could be [Kern’s replacement], Vrabel said. “But I would say that’s probably not a possibility either.”

Veterans Ryan Allen, Dustin Colquitt, Lachlan Edwards and Trevor Daniel reportedly were scheduled for workouts earlier this week. Those evaluations will happen Saturday because the players had to clear COVID-19 protocols before they could enter the team’s training facility.

Allen was New England’s punter from 2013-18 and spent time with Atlanta last season. Colquitt was Kansas City’s punter from 2005-19 (he was a Pro Bowler in 2016) and spent five games with Pittsburgh earlier this season. Edwards punted for the New York Jets from 2016-19, and Daniel punted for Houston in 2018 plus two games in 2019.

Kern has punted 20 times in 2020 and has had 11 end up inside the 20. He has averaged 48.3 yards per kick is fourth in the league and on pace to be the second highest of his career. His net average of 41.4 yards is tied for 12th.

He is the Titans’ career leader in gross punting average, net punting average and punts inside the 20 (344). He has produced eight of the top 10 net punting averages in franchise history and six of the top 10 gross punting averages.

So, it is not as if franchise officials can find just anyone to replace him.

“(Kern) will not be available for the game,” Vrabel said. “So, we’ll have some guys in here (Saturday) and see how they kick the ball and then pick one and go with him for the game.”

Kern also serves as the Titans’ holder on placekicks, and a replacement – either the new punter or someone else on the roster – will be needed in that role.