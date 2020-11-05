SI.com
Thursday Injury Report: Concern Over Kern Grows

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – After a second straight day during which Brett Kern was unable to practice, it is time to wonder who will punt for the Tennessee Titans against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

No one is ready to say that the three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro won’t be ready to go against the Bears. His status is currently undetermined due to a wrist injury sustained Sunday at Cincinnati that has held him out of daily workouts Wednesday and Thursday.

At the same time, though, no one is willing to say what will happen if Kern can’t play.

Undrafted rookie Tucker McCann has been on the practice squad throughout the regular season after having spent the entire offseason with the Titans. McCann was primarily a placekicker during his four years at Missouri, but he doubled as a punter in 2019.

Additionally, franchise officials have brought in veterans Ryan Allen, Dustin Colquitt, Lachlan Edwards and Trevor Daniel for workouts. Allen was New England’s punter from 2013-18 and spent time with Atlanta last season. Colquitt was Kansas City’s punter from 2005-19 (he was a Pro Bowler in 2016) and spent five games with Pittsburgh earlier this season. Edwards punted for the New York Jets from 2016-19, and Daniel punted for Houston in 2018 plus two games in 2019.

“If we can get a guy in here who can end up punting [Sunday], then that’s what we can do,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “Or we can go with (McCann). (McCann) is going to get [practice] reps, obviously, and we can see what he can do. But I wouldn’t say it’s just his job right now.”

Kern has played 177 consecutive games for the Titans, tied with former punter Craig Hentrich for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. He also doubles as the holder for placekicks, which will be a consideration as well in regard to his situation and a possible replacement.

He was one of six Titans players who did not practice Thursday. Five of the six also sat out on Wednesday.

The complete Titans-Bears injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (knee), P Brett Kern (wrist), and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: S Dane Cruikshank (groin), OL Daniel Munyer (hand), CB Kareem Orr (illness) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder).

CHICAGO

Did not practice: DT John Jenkins (ankle), TE Cole Kmet (groin), OL Sam Mustipher (knee), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder), QB Mitchell Trubisky (throwing shoulder) and OL Cody Whitehair (calf). Limited participation: DB Tashaun Gipson (foot), DB Eddie Jackson (knee) and WR Anthony Miller (toe). Full participation: OL Rashaad Coward (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (knee/hamstring), DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm/ankle), DT Akeem Hicks (not injury related), DB Buster Skrine (shoulder) and LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related).

