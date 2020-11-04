Wednesday Injury Report: Humphries (Not Surprisingly) Still In Concussion Protocol

Everyone associated with the Tennessee Titans is certain that Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates should have been penalized for a blow to the head of wide receiver Adam Humphries on Sunday.

The uncertainty about that play is how long Humphries – and the Titans – will have to deal with the effects of that hit.

Humphries, one of the team’s leading receivers, was one of six Tennessee players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as preparation for Sunday’s contest with the Chicago Bears began in earnest. Humphries is in the concussion protocol.

“I saw the replay,” coach Mike Vrabel said the next day. “I saw him get hit in the head. … He was defenseless and got hit in the head or neck. But more importantly, (Humphries) is up and moving around.”

Others who were unable to practice were outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, punter Brett Kern and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The absence from practice was nothing new for Clowney, who did not participate in a workout last week until Friday.

Humphries has played six of seven games this season (he missed one because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list) and is tied for third among the Titans with 22 receptions. He caught four or more in each of his first four appearances but has just one catch for 19 yards in the last two games.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted him twice at Cincinnati without a completion. The second resulted in the concussion, even though the official did not throw a flag for targeting.

“Whether the officials are looking at whether he caught it, whether he had possession … but there's a lot going on and then for them to see the defenseless receiver protection,” Vrabel said.

The complete Titans-Bears injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (knee), P Brett Kern (wrist), CB Kareem Orr (illness) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: S Dane Cruikshank (groin), OL Daniel Munyer (hand) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder).

CHICAGO

Did not practice: TE Jimmy Graham (knee/hamstring), DT Akeem Hicks (not injury related), DB Eddie Jackson (knee), DT John Jenkins (ankle), WR Amthony Miller (toe), OL Sam Mustipher knee), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related), QB Mitchell Trubisky (throwing shoulder) and OL Cody Whitehair (calf). Limited participation: DB Tashaun Gipson (foot). Full participation: OL Rashaad Coward (ankle) and DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm/ankle).