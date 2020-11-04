SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Wednesday Injury Report: Humphries (Not Surprisingly) Still In Concussion Protocol

David Boclair

Everyone associated with the Tennessee Titans is certain that Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates should have been penalized for a blow to the head of wide receiver Adam Humphries on Sunday.

The uncertainty about that play is how long Humphries – and the Titans – will have to deal with the effects of that hit.

Humphries, one of the team’s leading receivers, was one of six Tennessee players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as preparation for Sunday’s contest with the Chicago Bears began in earnest. Humphries is in the concussion protocol.

“I saw the replay,” coach Mike Vrabel said the next day. “I saw him get hit in the head. … He was defenseless and got hit in the head or neck. But more importantly, (Humphries) is up and moving around.”

Others who were unable to practice were outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, punter Brett Kern and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The absence from practice was nothing new for Clowney, who did not participate in a workout last week until Friday.

Humphries has played six of seven games this season (he missed one because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list) and is tied for third among the Titans with 22 receptions. He caught four or more in each of his first four appearances but has just one catch for 19 yards in the last two games.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted him twice at Cincinnati without a completion. The second resulted in the concussion, even though the official did not throw a flag for targeting.

“Whether the officials are looking at whether he caught it, whether he had possession … but there's a lot going on and then for them to see the defenseless receiver protection,” Vrabel said.

The complete Titans-Bears injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (knee), P Brett Kern (wrist), CB Kareem Orr (illness) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: S Dane Cruikshank (groin), OL Daniel Munyer (hand) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder).

CHICAGO

Did not practice: TE Jimmy Graham (knee/hamstring), DT Akeem Hicks (not injury related), DB Eddie Jackson (knee), DT John Jenkins (ankle), WR Amthony Miller (toe), OL Sam Mustipher knee), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related), QB Mitchell Trubisky (throwing shoulder) and OL Cody Whitehair (calf). Limited participation: DB Tashaun Gipson (foot). Full participation: OL Rashaad Coward (ankle) and DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm/ankle). 

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Players React to Recent Roster Moves

Realities of the business of the NFL apparent after two straight defeats.

Mike Hogan

GM Jon Robinson on Vic Beasley: 'It Wasn't Good Enough'

Tennessee Titans' top personnel man said he had reasons to believe the free-agent outside linebacker would thrive with his new team.

David Boclair

A Look at Options to Fill Vic Beasley's Spot

The practice squad and free agency each offer possibilities for Tennessee to try again to beef up its pass rush.

Mike Hogan

Titans Have Seen Enough Of Beasley

Franchise officials announce that the outside linebacker with zero sacks will be released Wednesday.

David Boclair

After Two Losses, Two Lose Their Jobs

Long-time long snapper Beau Brinkley and free agent cornerback Johnathan Joseph cut as franchise officials try to address recent issues.

Mike Hogan

Loss to Bengals Meant Big Day for Sportsbooks in Tennessee

Sunday was the first day of legalized sports betting in the state, and a lot of the action was on the Titans.

David Boclair

Titans' Struggles Have Not Slowed Henry's Pursuit of Another Rushing Title

The 2019 champ posted his league-leading fourth 100-yard game of the season in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

Mike Hogan

Second-Year Defensive Lineman Released

Isaiah Mack was a longshot to make the roster in 2019 but lost his spot when the Titans made a trade Monday.

David Boclair

Brett Kern Injured, Could Miss Games

Coach Mike Vrabel says the Pro Bowl, All-Pro punter will be evaluated throughout the week.

David Boclair

Titans Add Defensive Back in Trade

Desmond King, an All-Pro in 2018, can play safety or cornerback and contribute as a return man.

David Boclair