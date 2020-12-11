Even on IR, Lewan Maintains a Sizable Presence

Taylor Lewan has not been seen on the field for weeks now.

The Pro Bowl left tackle has maintained a significant presence among the Tennessee Titans, however, even after he sustained a season-ending knee injury back in mid-October. David Quessenberry, who currently has Lewan’s job, said on Friday that Lewan is still very active with the team and offensive line.

“Me and Taylor, we’re very close,” Quessenberry said. “We trained together this offseason, he’s one of my best friends in this league, so we talk all of the time. He cares a lot about this team, and he’s a big part of the success we’re having. He’s been a rock in this locker room for the transformation in this team.”

Quessenberry will make his third start at left tackle when the Titans (8-4) play at Jacksonville (1-11) on Sunday.

Veteran Ty Sambrailo originally replaced Lewan after his injury in October, but he eventually sustained a season-ending injury of his own in the Titans’ Week 11 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That is when Quesseneberry assumed the role.

Quessenberry, who has appeared in 12 games with two starts under his belt this season, earned his first career NFL start in a Week 12 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts.

It was an experience that the 30-year-old veteran had a hard time putting into words as it came after so many challenges he faced early on in his NFL career, including a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, the body’s disease-fighting network.

A sixth-round selection by the Houston Texans in 2014, Quessenberry didn’t appear in a regular season game with the Texans until the end of the 2017 season.

Signed by the Titans in 2018, Quessenberry has taken full advantage of his opportunities this season, and his story and work ethic has grabbed the attention of many in the Titans organization, especially head coach Mike Vrabel.

“I knew in my heart that if I got a chance, I would go out there and play ball with the best of them,” Quessenberry said. “But it definitely is a hell of an opportunity that I am grateful for.”

Quessenberry is also grateful for his strong relationship with Lewan, a teammate -- and a friend -- he can always count on.

“He’s still involved. I like to pick his brain too,” Quessenberry said. “He’s an incredibly talented left tackle, so I am always asking him, ‘Hey what do you think about this guy, what do you think about that?’ It’s cool to have a guy like him to lean on and bounce ideas off of.”