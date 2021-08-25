August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

An Up-Close Look at Henry's Offseason Training

SI.com's Conor Orr spent time with the Tennessee Titans running back in February to better understand how Henry withstands the rigors of his NFL workload.
Author:
Publish date:

Derrick Henry’s offseason highlight film is almost as entertaining as his in-season one.

Videos from his training sessions occasionally surfaced from January through June and never failed to cause a stir. Whether it was the Tennessee Titans’ running back doing the most absurd push-ups anyone could imagine or executing a box jump that most ordinary humans never would attempt, it was clear that Henry is different, even by a professional athlete’s standards.

The question is whether the two-time NFL rushing champion can differentiate himself from others who eventually – and suddenly – crashed in the wake of the sort of workload Henry has shouldered since the start of the 2019 season.

Sports Illustrated/MMQB staff writer Conor Orr went in search of the answer when he traveled to Texas in February to get an up-close look at Henry in action at that time of the year, to gain insight into the thinking behind those sessions and find out why anyone believes Henry can maintain his production in 2021 and beyond.

Orr revealed what he found Wednesday in an SI.com Daily Cover story that includes terms like “photobiomodulation,” “mesocycles” and “oxidative stress therapy.”

His report includes this:

Maintaining Henry is not necessarily a full-time job—he comes off as the antithesis of an athlete who treats (and refers to) their body as an expensive Italian sports car—but it takes careful planning and consideration.

And this:

Henry’s file, which contains various phase-planning, workout types, lengths and intensity levels, different recovery techniques and their inherent benefits, looks like one combined the contents of a workout supplement magazine ad with a birth planning chart.

The bottom line is that Melvin Sanders, the man in charge of Henry’s offseason training, sees no reason to believe Henry will show any signs of wear and tear this season.

“He’s the strongest he’s ever been,” Sanders told Orr. “He worked his ass off.”

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs up the field during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

An Up-Close Look at Henry's Offseason Training

Jaguars T (70) Derwin Gray pours water down his neck as he cools down during a break between drills at Tuesday's minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team's mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021.
GM Report

Titans Claim O-Lineman Cut by Division Rival

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III (58) watches his teammates during a training camp practice at Nissan Stadium Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Nashville,
GM Report

Starting Linebacker Becomes Latest COVID List Addition

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings (15) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Some Notable Former Titans Among Latest NFL Cuts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) on the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
News

Offense Finally Comes Together as Jones Gets Back to Work

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the field before an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
GM Report

Two More Titans Players Added to COVID List

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) warms up during a joint training camp practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
News

Farley Calls First Preseason Game 'Sloppy'

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladun (92) walks onto the field prior to training camp at Paul Brown Stadium.
GM Report

Waiver Claim Helps Reinforce Defensive Line

Tennessee Titans kicker Sam Ficken (4) is congratulated by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (75) after kicking a 58-yard field goal during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
GM Report

Ficken Puts an End to Kicking Competition