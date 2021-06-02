Sports Illustrated home
Former Titans Tight End to Sign With 49ers

MyCole Pruitt was primarily a blocker for the past three seasons in Tennessee but also caught four touchdown passes.
Any chance that more than half of the Tennessee Titans’ tight ends from last season would be back in 2021 has vanished.

MyCole Pruitt will sign with the San Francisco 49ers, according to an NFL.com report Wednesday. The decision comes on the same day the 49ers had a scheduled workout with another former Tennessee play at that position, Delanie Walker.

Pruitt is the last of the Titans’ four 2020 tight ends to figure out where he will play in 2021. A six-year veteran, he was an unrestricted free agent after three seasons in Tennessee.

Two others, Jonnu Smith and Geoff Swaim, also were unrestricted free agents. Smith signed a big deal with the New England Patriots on the first day of the signing period. Swaim returned to the Titans on a one-year deal.

The other, Anthony Firkser, was a restricted free agent who also re-signed on a one-year deal.

Pruitt, 29, arguably was the most versatile of the group. The Titans used him primarily as a blocker but did no on the end of the line as well as, on occasion, at fullback. In 42 games from 2018-20, he caught 20 passes for 241 yards and the first four touchdowns of his career. He scored twice on five receptions (49 yards) last season.

San Francisco will be Pruitt’s fifth different NFL franchise. A fifth-round pick by Minnesota in 2015, he also has spent time with Chicago and Houston.

In all, he has appeared in 63 games and has caught 32 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. 

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
