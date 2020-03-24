Pruitt Deal Keeps Tight End Trio Together

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans and their tight ends learned to live without Delanie Walker over the past couple seasons.

Now, life goes on.

Walker has been released but the three who have played the majority of snaps at that position in 2018 and 2019 will return in 2020. That was ensured Tuesday when franchise officials announced they had re-signed MyCole Pruitt to a one-year deal. Pruitt had been an unrestricted free agent since last Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Firkser, who was set to become a restricted free agent, signed a new contract last month, and Jonnu Smith, a third-round pick in 2017, has one year remaining on his rookie deal.

Smith, Firkser and Pruitt combined for 103 receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, when an ankle injury and subsequent issues related to that issue limited Walker to just eight games played. In his best season (2015), however, the three-time Pro Bowler had 94 receptions for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns on his own.

The Titans released Walker on March 13 due to a failed physical. He remains unsigned.

Of the three returners, Pruitt is the most traditional of the current Titans tight ends. At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds he contributes as a blocker and a receiver.

He caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in 2019. All six receptions came in the final six games, including two each in the final two contests.

Before fullback Khari Blasingame was signed in mid-Novemer, Pruitt handled most of the team’s responsibilities at that position.

“(Pruitt) was doing a nice job,” coach Mike Vrabel said in January. “I mean, Pru was getting to all the blocks that we needed.”

This season he will get back to doing his regular job full-time.