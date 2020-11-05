Patriots Finally Pulling Players from Titans

The talent pipeline that has run from New England to Tennessee in recent years has started to run in reverse.

The latest example came Tuesday when the Patriots claimed defensive lineman Isaiah Mack off waivers. The Titans released the second-year player on Monday, which kicked off a flurry of roster moves that included outside linebacker Vic Beasley and two others being released a day later.

Mack is not the first player to go from the Titans to the Patriots this season. Undrafted rookie wide receivers Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson, both of whom spent the entire offseason and training camp with Tennessee, are on New England’s practice squad.

The 6-foot-1, 299-pound played 13 games (one start) for the Titans over two seasons, including six games in which he made two tackles this season. He originally made the roster as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2019.

“We’ve been able to see him play competitively in games,” coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday via NESN.com. “But all the information is relevant. It’s really a question of depth and where do you get it, and he was available. He was released.

“We still won’t be able to have him for a week, but at this point, he’s a player that has some experience. He’s young and has some things that we’d like to work with.”

Since Jon Robinson, who spent 12 years in New England’s front office, was named general manager following the 2017 season, Tennessee has repeatedly tapped into those ties for players and others throughout the organization. Coach Mike Vrabel spent the majority of his playing career with the Patriots, whose defensive staff at the time included former defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Cornerback Logan Ryan, running back Dion Lewis, guard Josh Kline and cornerback Malcolm Butler all joined the Titans directly from the Patriots.

Under Robinson and Vrabel, Tennessee is 2-0 against New England with a 34-10 victory during the 2018 regular season and 20-13 triumph in last season’s wild card round.

Now, the Patriots are trying to get a little of what the Titans have.