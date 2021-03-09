Trade Ends Wilson's Time With Titans

Tennessee gets little from Miami in return for its troubled 2020 first-round draft pick.

A couple weeks ago, Isaiah Wilson tweeted, “I’m done with football as a Titan. No further comments.”

Clearly, the Titans were done with him too.

The franchise has traded the troubled, distracting 29th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft and a draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a draft pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Albert Breer of SI.com subsequently reported that the Titans will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick, while the Dolphins will receive a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Wilson was expected to compete for the starting right tackle job with veteran Dennis Kelly in training camp, However, he only appeared in one game in 2020 and played four snaps in all. Nothing he did on the field made news.

Ultimately, the 22-year-old ended the season on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness (NFI) list so that he could deal with “personal issues.” Before that, several issued plagued his season.

Wilson’s troubles started in training camp. In August, he was named in a Tennessee State University police report after officers broke up an off-campus party. Authorities issued Wilson a trespass warning in wake of that incident.

In September, police arrested and charged Wilson for driving under the influence. He blew a 0.107 and 0.103 at the time officers pulled him over, according to reports. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Tennessee it 0.08.

Wilson also spent two separate stints on the COVID-19 reserve list, the second time for more than a month (early September to mid-October).

The trade will be an opportunity for both sides to have a clean slate. The Titans won’t have to deal with the constant headaches of Wilson’s actions. Wilson, on the other hand, gets a change of scenery and new teammates and coaches.

The 6-foot-6, 351-pound Wilson had plenty of upside and talent. But first, he has to show he can use his capabilities in an NFL environment.

Based on his rookie season, it was hard to draw that conclusion.