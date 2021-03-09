NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Trade Ends Wilson's Time With Titans

Tennessee gets little from Miami in return for its troubled 2020 first-round draft pick.
Author:
Publish date:

A couple weeks ago, Isaiah Wilson tweeted, “I’m done with football as a Titan. No further comments.”

Clearly, the Titans were done with him too.

The franchise has traded the troubled, distracting 29th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft and a draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a draft pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Albert Breer of SI.com subsequently reported that the Titans will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick, while the Dolphins will receive a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Wilson was expected to compete for the starting right tackle job with veteran Dennis Kelly in training camp, However, he only appeared in one game in 2020 and played four snaps in all. Nothing he did on the field made news.

Ultimately, the 22-year-old ended the season on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness (NFI) list so that he could deal with “personal issues.” Before that, several issued plagued his season.

Wilson’s troubles started in training camp. In August, he was named in a Tennessee State University police report after officers broke up an off-campus party. Authorities issued Wilson a trespass warning in wake of that incident.

In September, police arrested and charged Wilson for driving under the influence. He blew a 0.107 and 0.103 at the time officers pulled him over, according to reports. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Tennessee it 0.08.

Wilson also spent two separate stints on the COVID-19 reserve list, the second time for more than a month (early September to mid-October).

The trade will be an opportunity for both sides to have a clean slate. The Titans won’t have to deal with the constant headaches of Wilson’s actions. Wilson, on the other hand, gets a change of scenery and new teammates and coaches.

The 6-foot-6, 351-pound Wilson had plenty of upside and talent. But first, he has to show he can use his capabilities in an NFL environment.

Based on his rookie season, it was hard to draw that conclusion.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (OL52) during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
News

Trade Ends Wilson's Time With Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Report: Titans Won't Bring Back Return Man

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) fist bumps General Manager Jon Robinson before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Free Agency To-Do List

Tennessee Titans Khari Blasingame (41) tries to get past outside linebacker Derick Roberson (50) during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Bring Back Their Fullback

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) congratulates running back Derrick Henry (22) after his touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

A Reminder of How Good the Titans' 2016 Draft Was

Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
News

Vaccaro Part of Landmark Nashville Business

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Les Steckel.
News

At 74 Years Old, Les Steckel A Play-Caller Once Again

Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith (23) talks with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) after the game at Nissan Stadium.
News

The Move That Unexpectedly Hindered the Titans' Pursuit of Watt

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) during the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Want to Cut Cost of Cutting Wilson