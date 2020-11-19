AFC West Team To Give Vic Beasley a Tryout

Vic Beasley did not show the Tennessee Titans much. That is why they released him.

Now, another NFL team wants to take a look.

Two weeks after the Titans cut bait with the free agent edge rusher, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to bring him in for a workout. Because of COVID-19 protocols, it will be several days before the session actually takes place and it is unclear that Beasley would be available – should the Raiders choose to sign him – Sunday when they play the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of the AFC West’s top two teams.

Las Vegas is the first franchise to express any formal in Beasley since his release, and its interest is understandable.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Six others were added to that list Wednesday when it was determined they had high-risk, close contacts with Ferrell. Five of the six are defensive linemen, and if some or all of them test positive for the virus the Raiders will need help up front.

The Raiders also have just 11 sacks through nine games, tied with the Titans for the second-fewest in the league. More than half have come from one player, second-year edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who has six.

After an unexcused absence at the start of a training camp and a knee injury that sidelined him through the first two weeks of the regular season, Beasley logged 125 snaps with Tennessee’s defense over five games. He was credited with three tackles and one forced fumbles but not sacks or quarterback pressures.

“It’s one of those things, players have to mentally be here and (want) to play at a high level,” inside linebacker Rashaan Evans said after Beasley was released. I think Vic – he still wanted to play at a high level and do all that – but it just didn’t work here at the Tennessee Titans.”

Decades ago, the Oakland Raiders had a well-earned reputation as a team with which players could re-start their careers. The franchise relocated to Las Vegas this year, and just maybe it is willing to roll the dice on Beasley, who led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016 but has not come close to that level of production since.