Ryan's New Coach Already Knows Him Well
David Boclair
Logan Ryan’s new coach won’t have to spend any time getting to know the former Tennessee Titans cornerback. The two already are well-acquainted.
Joe Judge, in his first year in charge of the New York Giants, was a special teams assistant and then special teams coordinator at New England during Ryan’s four seasons with the Patriots (2013-16).
"I have a ton of memories with Logan," Judge said this week, via the team’s website. "It was only my second year in the league when we drafted Logan. We kind of learned a lot of stuff together, to be honest with you. As you get working, I was working with him as a … core special teamer for us, and obviously, he was growing within his defensive role.”
The two were a part of four division winners and two Super Bowl champions with New England.
Ryan signed with the Giants this week after having spent the entire offseason as a free agent. The deal is for one year and will pay the 29-year-old cornerback as much as $7.5 million.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, Ryan won’t be able to practice with New York before Thursday but Judge already has a good idea of how to use him.
“We're going to play him in different packages all over the field,” Judge said. “Really, having a guy like that allows you to play other guys in fewer positions because he can handle a lot of the multiples while these guys are learning the system.
"… Look, he brings a lot of versatility. He's a smart, tough football player. We're glad to have him. We have a lot of guys in the defensive backfield make a lot of improvements every day. It'll be good to get him in the mix with all of those guys."
A seven-year veteran who has played in 109 regular-season games and 15 playoff contests (45 and five, respectively, for Tennessee), Ryan is the second-oldest member of the Giants’ secondary. Nate Ebner, another former Patriots player, is 31 but never has started a contest (regular season or postseason).
"I think Logan's a guy who comes to work every day with the right demeanor," Judge said. "He's a smart guy that plays tough on the field. He's a player that I noticed through my time with him and then also my time away competing against him that he's a guy that really improves from year to year. He really works on his craft.
“He's not just a guy who's out there kind of 'This is what I am.' He's always looking to work on maybe something that hurt him the year before and he's looking to always go ahead and improve on his strengths.”