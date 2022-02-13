Report: Adrian Peterson Arrested in L.A.

The former Tennessee Titans running back was removed from a plane following an alleged altercation with his wife.

Former Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport because of a physical altercation with his wife, which prompted his removal from a flight prior to its departure.

TMZ broke the news and reported that Peterson’s wife, Ashley, remained on the plane when it left while Peterson was taken to jail. The couple reportedly attended a party together on Saturday, the night before Super Bowl LVI.

"Earlier (Sunday) Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane,” a representative for Peterson told TMZ. “This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife, and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly."

Peterson, 36, had an underwhelming three-game stint with the Titans during the 2021 season, which ended Sunday with the championship matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

He ran for 82 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries in games against the Rams, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans from Weeks 9-11. One of the NFL’s top five all-time rushers, he was unsigned before the Titans added him to replace Derrick Henry, who was injured in Week 8.

Peterson was released on Nov. 23 and subsequently was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. After one game with Seattle, he was placed on injured reserve with a back injury and did not play another game.

Back in 2014, he was suspended for virtually the entire season after he was arrested and charged with felony child abuse for the manner in which he disciplined his son, who was four years old at the time. He eventually pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault.

Given his age and his relative lack of production in 2021, his future in the NFL is uncertain at best, although he has said he wants to continue to play. Now, that future might also include some discipline from the league office as well.