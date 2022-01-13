Peterson Wants to Try Again in 2022

Adrian Peterson rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries during a three-game stint with the Tennessee Titans.

That was the most productive part of his 2021 season.

Even so, the seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro running back is not ready to call it quits. He hopes to try again in 2022, when he will be 37 years old.

"I just can't fathom my career ending the way that it did," he said, via the Seattle Seahawks’ website. "So, with that, I'm going into the offseason with the mindset to continue to play. I've still got love for the game. I feel like I can compete at a high level still. … As of today, I'm definitely looking forward to playing again."

After 14 years and having played for five different teams, Peterson was unsigned throughout the offseason and the first two months of the 2021 schedule.

The Titans turned to him when Derrick Henry sustained a broken foot, but he was nothing like the player who three times led the league in rushing and twice topped all others in rushing touchdowns. He averaged just three yards per carry, gained more than five yards on just three attempts and went for one yard or less on 11.

Tennessee released him and settled primarily on a combination of D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hillard to get them through the remainder of the season.

Peterson signed with Seattle and played one game (11 carries for 16 yards and a touchdown) before he went on injured reserve with a season-ending back injury.

The situation provided the opportunity for him to consider what he might do once he is finished as a player. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Peterson had a noticeable impact on the team’s other running backs, particularly Rashad Penny, who led the NFL with 671 rushing yards in the five games after Peterson made his final appearance.

"The funny thing is, I never really envisioned myself coaching, not on this level or the college level," Peterson said. "Maybe my son's little league team or something. But after talking to Coach Pete, it's something that I've been kind of thinking about. I talked to my wife as well, and she was like, 'Adrian, you're just a different person when you're around football, so it's something you really should think about and consider.'

“So, for the first time, I've actually thought about it and considered going that direction when I'm done playing football. So, we'll see where the chips fall."