Defense Must Deal with Two Texans QBs

Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel have shared playing time in recent weeks, and Tennessee's defense will have to pay attention to which one is in the game.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are down a quarterback. The Houston Texans intend to double up once again.

When the Titans (7-7) host the Texans (1-12-1) on Saturday at Nissan Stadium, they will face an offense that has spun up its production with the use of two quarterbacks.

Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel have split time under center each of the last two weeks, and while that partnership has not led to a victory, there is reason to consider it success. Two of Houston’s three highest-scoring games of the season have been the last two. In each of those games the offense converted 40 percent or more of its third-down opportunities, which is once more than it hit that mark in the first 12 contests.

“We have a ton of variations and different personnel and formations in each of our packages, and it gives defense a lot to defend and a lot to prepare for during the week,” Mills said. “If we can continue to mix that up, it kind of simplifies what defenses can do because they have to prepare for so many looks during the week that they can’t add in all the complex blitz looks and disguises for certain coverages.

“It just kind of simplifies the defense for us so we can go out there and see it cleaner than usual. Really just go out and react and let our guys win on the edge.”

The first time the Texans employed the strategy, Mills and Driskel got 33 snaps each in a 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Driskel was his team’s second-leading rusher with 36 yards on seven carries. He attempted just six passes (he completed four) but was the only one of the two to throw a touchdown pass. Mills was 16-21 for 175 yards.

In a 30-24 overtime loss to Kansas City last Sunday, Mills played 52 snaps while Driskel got just 18. Mills ran it five times for 21 yards and scored Houston’s only rushing touchdown of the day on a 17-yard carry. He also completed 12 of 24 passes for 121 yards with two touchdowns. Driskel completed two of four passes and carried four times for eight yards.

“They will put them both in there at times,” Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “I think it’s a little bit different with what they’re doing with each of them. Obviously, they’re doing it for a reason.

“… They’re doing some different things to create some advantageous looks for them.”

Compared to Tennessee’s current quarterback situation, it is an embarrassment of riches.

The Titans will be without starter Ryan Tannehill, who on Thursday was ruled out because of an ankle injury. That means rookie Malik Willis will make his third start of the season. The backup is Josh Dobbs, who has been a part of the offense since Wednesday, when he was signed off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. The Titans’ practice squad includes Kevin Hogan, who was added 10 days ago after the Atlanta Falcons signed Logan Woodside to their active roster.

“It is just a different animal when you're talking about the quarterback position, the communication, the verbiage, the cadence, and the operation,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “It is just a lot there, especially having put a lot of time in to learn somebody else's system and the language there. It has been cool to watch (Dobbs) work with [quarterbacks coach] Pat [O’Hara] and put a lot of time in to try to get ready there and help us.”

In other words, the Titans desperately hope they don’t have to play two quarterbacks. The Texans, on the other hand, will do so happily.