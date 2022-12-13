Familiar Face Fills Quarterback Opening

Following Logan Woodside's departure, Kevin Hogan returns to the practice squad as the No. 3 behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ new third-string quarterback is their old third-string quarterback.

Kevin Hogan was added to the practice squad Tuesday, which returns him to where he finished the 2021 season. He replaces Logan Woodside, who the Atlanta Falcons signed to their active roster on Saturday.

NFL.com first reported the move.

Hogan, a seventh-year veteran, lost his spot with the Titans when they selected Malik Willis in the third round of this year’s draft. Two days later, Hogan was released. When Willis was tabbed as Ryan Tannehill’s backup at the start of the regular season, Woodside was released and then re-signed to the practice squad, where he had been all season.

Hogan later spent time during the offseason with the Houston Texans. He was available to the Titans as a free agent.

The 30-year-old first joined the Titans on Nov. 10, 2021 when the Carolina Panthers signed Matt Barkley off the practice squad. Hogan spent the remainder of the regular season with Tennessee and saw action late in a blowout loss at New England three weeks later.

He has not thrown as pass in an NFL regular season game since 2017 when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns. That also was the only start of his career, a 33-17 loss to the Texans in which he completed 20 of 37 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he failed to make the regular-season roster as a rookie. Since then, he also has spent time with Cleveland, Washington, Denver and Cincinnati.

For his career, he has completed 60 of 101 passes for 621 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions – all with Cleveland.