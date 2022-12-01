Thursday Injury Report: Another Full Practice for Bullock

NASHVILLE – Randy Bullock was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

That makes Friday a big day for the Tennessee Titans kicker.

“That’s going to be one of the biggest things is to see how … he’s feeling after the workout,” special teams coach Craig Aukerman said. “Because (what’s) really important for us is how his leg is able to take that type of work. … We’ll see how he feels (Friday).”

Bullock has missed the last two games with a calf injury to his right (kicking) leg. The Titans replaced him with veteran free agent Josh Lambo at Green Bay and with rookie Caleb Shudak on Sunday against Cincinnati. The game against the Bengals was Shudak’s NFL debut, and he made three of four field goal tries in addition to the only PAT he attempted. Lambo made three of four PATs and did not attempt a field goal against the Packers.

Last week, Bullock was unable to practice at all.

Before the injury, he was the Titans’ kicker for 25 straight games, the longest stretch by anyone since Ryan Succop went 80 straight from 2014-18.

“Wednesday was busy for him,” Aukerman said prior to Thursday’s practice. “(Thursday) is going to be another busy day for him. We’re going to see how he does. He felt really good after (Wednesday’s) practice. So, we’re looking forward to him doing more with field goals and kickoffs and see what’s going on.”

Here is the complete Titans-Eagles injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Denico Autry (knee), WR Treylon Burks (illness), RG Nate Davis (knee), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), WR Cody Hollister (neck), DB Elijah Molden (groin) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: none. Full participation: K Randy Bullock (right calf), C Ben Jones (concussion) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA

Did not practice: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney). Limited participation: CB James Bradberry (not injury related), WR A.J Browns (not injury related), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), G Landon Dickerson (not injury related), DE Brandon Graham (not injury related), T Lane Johnson (not injury related), C Jason Kelce (not injury related), WR Zach Pascal (groin), DE Robert Quinn (not injury related), G Isaac Seumalo (not injury related), CB Darius Slay (not injury related), WR DeVonta Smith (groin) and DE Josh Sweat (not injury related). Full participation: LB Patrick Johnson (ankle).