Friday Injury Report: Saffold, Five Others Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – Rodger Saffold has been unable to finish a handful of games this season.

For the first time, he is unable to start one.

The veteran left guard is one of six players the Tennessee Titans ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the release of Friday’s injury report. Also out are cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, inside linebacker David Long, defensive linemen Teair Tart and Larrell Murchison and fullback Tory Carter.

Saffold is one of seven Tennessee players who started each of the first 13 games. He did so despite a recurring nerve issue in his shoulder, which flared up again last Sunday against Jacksonville. The injury caused him to leave that contest twice, the second time with just over seven minutes to play in the third quarter. Aaron Brewer finished the contest in his place, but Brewer was added to the injury report Friday with a toe injury that caused him to sit out practice. Brewer is listed as questionable.

Even with the shoulder troubles, he has played more snaps than two other offensive line starters, left tackle Taylor Lewan and right guard Nate Davis. Both have missed multiple games.

Saffold has started 19 straight games (including playoffs) and 48 out of a possible 49 since he joined the Titans in 2019.

Long will miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury, Tart will be sidelined for the third contest in a row and fourth in the last five, and Jenkins is out for the third time in the last four.

The complete Titans-Steelers injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (ankle), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), ILB David Long (hamstring), DL Larrell Murchison (knee), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Limited participation: DL Denico Autry (knee). Full participation: S Dane Cruikshank (illness), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) and OLB Derick Roberson (illness).

Sunday status: Out – FB Tory Carter (ankle), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), ILB David Long (hamstring), DL Larrell Murchison (knee), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Questionable – OL Aaron Brewer.

PITTSBURGH

Did not practice: DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and LB Buddy Johnson (foot). Limited participation: TE Kevin Rader (hip). Full participation: T Zach Banner (knee), DT Carlos Davis (knee), CB Joe Haden (foot), LB Alex Highsmith (quad), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (knee) and LB T.J. Watt (groin).

Sunday status: Out – LB Buddy Johnson. Questionable – DE Isaiah Buggs, CB Joe Haden and TE Kevin Rader.